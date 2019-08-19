As Union Bankshares New (UBSH) Valuation Were Volatile, Fj Capital Management Has Upped by $9.44 Million Its Stake; Freshford Capital Management Upped Post Hldgs (POST) Stake by $9.81 Million

Freshford Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (POST) by 51.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freshford Capital Management Llc bought 90,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.14% . The hedge fund held 263,197 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.79 million, up from 173,197 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freshford Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Post Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $97.53. About 525,339 shares traded. Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has risen 23.11% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.11% the S&P500. Some Historical POST News: 28/03/2018 – Post Holdings Announces Confidential Submission of Draft Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering of its Private Brands Business; 31/05/2018 – Post Holdings Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 28/03/2018 – Post Weighs IPO of Private Brands, Explores Options for Unit; 19/03/2018 – Japan Post Holdings Raises FY EPS View To Y110.37; 17/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS CONTINUES TO EVALUATE OPTIONS FOR PRIVATE BRANDS; 03/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – AFFIRMED FISCAL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA (NON-GAAP) GUIDANCE RANGE OF $1.22-$1.25 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Japan Post Holdings FY EPS Y112.97 Vs Loss Y7.04; 27/03/2018 – POST HOLDINGS – FILING AMENDMENT TO FORM 8-K TO PROVIDE ESTIMATES OF CHARGES, COSTS IT EXPECTS TO INCUR IN CONNECTION WITH CLOSURE OF CEREAL MANUFACTURING FACILITY; 15/05/2018 – TABLE-Japan Post Holdings 6178.T -2017/18 parent results; 25/05/2018 – POST HOLDINGS INC – REPORTED A FIRE TOOK PLACE ON EVENING OF MAY 24, 2018 AT ITS MICHAEL FOODS PLANT LOCATION IN KLINGERSTOWN, PA

Fj Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New (UBSH) by 84.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fj Capital Management Llc bought 294,909 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 645,909 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.88 million, up from 351,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fj Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Bankshares Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 211,273 shares traded or 30.31% up from the average. Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) has 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSH News: 16/04/2018 – S&P REVISES MUFG UNION BANK, N.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘A’; 09/03/2018 – India’s Union Bank says has $45 mln direct exposure to Nirav Modi, Gitanjali firms; 24/05/2018 – CITY UNION BANK LTD CTBK.NS – MARCH QTR NET NPA 1.70 PCT VS 1.74 PCT PREVIOUS QTR; 24/04/2018 – ISRAELI REGULATOR MAY NIX MIZRAHI-UNION BANK DEAL: GLOBES; 23/03/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA-TOTEM AVAILED CREDIT FACILITIES FROM 8 BANKS WITH TOTAL EXPOSURE OF INR 13.94 BLN; CO’S EXPOSURE AT INR 3.14 BLN AS ON JAN 31; 08/03/2018 – DIRECT INSURANCE COMMENTS ON MEDIA REPORT ON UNION BANK; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS SAYS GLOBAL NIM FOR MARCH QTR WAS 1.9 PCT; 11/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Union Bank of India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 10/05/2018 – Union Bank of India posts loss in fourth quarter; 10/04/2018 – Union Bank & Trust Announces Acquisition Of Outfitter Advisors

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold POST shares while 93 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 65.78 million shares or 6.72% less from 70.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fisher Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 173,650 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co has 84,193 shares. Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys invested in 11,715 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Country Trust State Bank has 1.36% invested in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 280,672 shares. Van Den Berg I Inc owns 91,753 shares for 1.38% of their portfolio. Jaffetilchin Invest Ltd Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 3,825 shares. B And T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt has 13,975 shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) for 19 shares. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can owns 888,285 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.01% or 7,959 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman reported 1,745 shares stake. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 30,674 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Llc reported 0% in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST). Fred Alger Mgmt Inc invested in 415 shares or 0% of the stock.

Freshford Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.21 billion and $521.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 2.40M shares to 3.96 million shares, valued at $14.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 43,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,296 shares, and cut its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc.

Fj Capital Management Llc, which manages about $217.40 million and $968.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ares Management Corporation by 49,873 shares to 85,127 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Investar Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:ISTR) by 93,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 362,791 shares, and cut its stake in Great Ajax Corp.

