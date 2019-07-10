As Union Bankshares New (UBSH) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Ejf Capital Has Increased Its Stake; As Applied Matls (AMAT) Market Value Rose, Insight 2811 Upped Its Position by $557,700

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New (UBSH) by 354.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 81,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 104,317 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37M, up from 22,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Union Bankshares Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 211,273 shares traded. Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) has declined 13.42% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.85% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSH News: 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from City Union Bank for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA – FY 2017 ADJUSTED NET LOSS AFTER TAX WAS 3.70 BLN RUPEES, AFTER TAKING INTO ACCOUNT DIVERGENCE IN PROVISIONING; 23/05/2018 – The Federal Savings Bank and Union Bank & Trust Announce Agreement to Team Together to Offer Residential Mortgages; 07/03/2018 – PHILIPPINES’ UNION BANK ELECTS MICHAEL REGINO AS DIRECTOR; 13/05/2018 – UNION NATIONAL BANK 1Q OPER INCOME 883.2M DIRHAMS; 24/05/2018 – CITY UNION BANK LTD CTBK.NS – MARCH QTR INTEREST EARNED 8.71 BLN RUPEES VS 8 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 14/05/2018 – UNION BANK NIGERIA COMMENTS IN EMAILED PRESENTATION; 08/03/2018 – SCHNEIDMANS MAY SEEK TO BUY UNION BANK: CALCALIST; 30/05/2018 – BLAYNE HARVEY JOINS UNION BANK HOME LOANS AS MANAGING DIRECTOR, HEAD OF WHOLESALE LENDING; 10/04/2018 – UNION BANK & TRUST REPORTS PURCHASE OF OUTFITTER ADVISORS

Insight 2811 Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 140.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Insight 2811 Inc bought 14,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 24,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 10,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Insight 2811 Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $43.97. About 11.60M shares traded or 20.88% up from the average. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 24.90% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Chip gear maker Applied Materials reports 29 pct rise in revenue; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sags on Weaker Revenue Outlook — Barron’s Blog; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 17/04/2018 – West Coast Financial Adds Applied Materials: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Stokes Analyst Fears of Slowing Display Market; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials 2Q EPS $1.09; 18/05/2018 – Tech Today: Square Unzettled, Debating AMAT, Google’s 60 Minutes — Barron’s Blog; 11/05/2018 – Sentry Investments Adds Applied Materials, Exits Sensata: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Applied Materials at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 26/03/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC AMAT.O : INSTINET RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $65

Investors sentiment increased to 2.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.07, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold UBSH shares while 39 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 55.27 million shares or 11.26% more from 49.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oak Assoc Limited Oh owns 7,905 shares. Schroder Investment Grp Inc holds 0.01% or 212,708 shares. 42,995 were accumulated by Stifel Fincl Corp. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt owns 496,029 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com reported 26,294 shares stake. South State Corporation reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Invest Counselors Of Maryland Lc has invested 0.93% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). 530,105 were accumulated by Jpmorgan Chase And. Bessemer Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% or 72,790 shares in its portfolio. Hbk Sorce Advisory holds 12,903 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% in Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH). Deutsche Bancorp Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 60,074 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0% stake. Palladium Ltd Co accumulated 13,326 shares. Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 497 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64B and $837.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (NYSE:BANC) by 52,893 shares to 2.00 million shares, valued at $27.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 133,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in First Horizon Natl Corp (NYSE:FHN).

More notable recent Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Union Bankshares Reports First Quarter Results Nasdaq:AUB – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Union Bankshares Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Apartment Investment & Management, Union Bankshares and Cogent Communications Holdings – Nasdaq” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is International Game Technology PLC (IGT) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Union Bankshares Corporation To Host Investor Day – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Semis Rally, Micron Earnings, Suing FB and GOOGL? – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Is Applied Materials (AMAT) Down 0.8% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on March 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 20, 2019 – Nasdaq” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 16, 2019 : NVDA, BIDU, AMAT, IQ, AINV, VNET, BOOT, REDU, AGYS, LTM, VJET – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 16, 2019.