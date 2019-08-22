As Union Bankshares New (UBSH) Stock Price Were Volatile, Monarch Partners Asset Management Has Upped Stake by $656,928; American National Bank Increased Its Unitedhealth Group Com (UNH) Stake by $706,667

American National Bank increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (UNH) by 9.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 2,861 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 32,101 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.94M, up from 29,240 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $227.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $240.35. About 2.64M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – United Health Products Receives CE Mark Approval for HemoStyp®; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit; 13/03/2018 – UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS GETS CE MARK APPROVAL FOR HEMOSTYP®; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with lnflammatory Bowel Disease; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Changes Optum Leadership; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: “Welcomes Administration’s Focus on Reducing Drug Prices’; 02/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group and Humana are launching a pilot program to study whether blockchain technology can help track provider information

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New (UBSH) by 8.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc bought 20,529 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 269,223 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.70M, up from 248,694 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Union Bankshares Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.28. About 211,273 shares traded or 30.31% up from the average. Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) has 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical UBSH News: 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA – DIVERGENCE IN PROVISIONING AS OF MARCH 31, 2017 WAS 10.14 BLN RUPEES; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS SAYS DIVERGENCE IN GROSS NPA AS OF MARCH 31, 2017 WAS 28.50 BLN RUPEES; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Union Bank of India plans to auction loans worth 59 bln rupees – Economic Times; 23/03/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA-TOTEM AVAILED CREDIT FACILITIES FROM 8 BANKS WITH TOTAL EXPOSURE OF INR 13.94 BLN; CO’S EXPOSURE AT INR 3.14 BLN AS ON JAN 31; 03/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF NIGERIA WILL RELEASE 2017 RESULTS AFTER APRIL 31; 10/05/2018 – UNION BANK OF INDIA LTD UNBK.NS – MARCH QTR PROVISIONS FOR NPA 56.39 BLN RUPEES VS 15.05 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 11/03/2018 – MOHAMMAD NASR ABDEEN CEO OF ABU DHABI’S UNION NATIONAL BANK; 10/05/2018 – Union Bank of India posts loss in fourth quarter; 21/04/2018 – DJ Union Bank, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UBNC); 28/03/2018 – AUTOWEB – ON MARCH 22, CO WAS TERMINATING LOAN AGREEMENT WITH UNION BANK, WHICH WAS INITIALLY ENTERED INTO ON FEBRUARY 26, 2013

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “UAB, UnitedHealthcare reach tentative agreement on new contact – Birmingham Business Journal” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE:UNH) Impressive 208% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why UnitedHealth Is Due For A Rebound – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement invested in 0.89% or 180,608 shares. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2,772 shares. Burney Co invested in 1.81% or 118,041 shares. Excalibur Corp holds 0.42% or 1,800 shares. Pggm has 1.08% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 857,520 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co reported 847,259 shares or 1.41% of all its holdings. New York-based Samlyn Capital Limited Liability has invested 1.71% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Co has 6,101 shares. Regions owns 123,405 shares. Provident Tru has 9.05% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 985,790 shares. 447,672 were reported by Raymond James Svcs Advisors. Guardian Life Insur Communication Of America invested in 2,767 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.25% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,497 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 4,784 shares to 1,839 shares, valued at $147,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF) by 8,287 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,511 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp Common (NASDAQ:COST).

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

More notable recent Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Union Bankshares Corporation Completes Acquisition of Access National Corporation; Intends to Rebrand its bank from Union Bank & Trust to Atlantic Union Bank – GlobeNewswire” on February 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Shareholders Approve Union Bankshares Corporation Acquisition of Access National Corporation – GlobeNewswire” published on January 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Union Bank & Trust Names Shawn O’Brien Consumer Banking Group Executive – GlobeNewswire” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:UBSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Union Bank & Trust Completes Integration of Access National Bank – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Union Bankshares Corporation and Access National Corporation Announce Regulatory Approvals for Proposed Merger – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 11, 2019.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $662.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) by 257,141 shares to 476,287 shares, valued at $6.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) by 221,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,601 shares, and cut its stake in Madden Steven Ltd (NASDAQ:SHOO).