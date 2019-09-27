As Unilever (UL) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Naples Global Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $423,950; Water Island Capital Has Lowered Its Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Holding by $54.78 Million

Naples Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Unilever (UL) by 16.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Naples Global Advisors Llc sold 6,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 35,179 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.18M, down from 42,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Naples Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Unilever for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $60.44. About 694,225 shares traded or 5.07% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever Net Profit Rises 14%; 15/03/2018 – STEPHEN BAKER SAYS UNILEVER HQ MOVE IS UNRELATED TO BREXIT; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA FY OPER PROFIT 12.9B NAIRA; 28/03/2018 – Unilever: Norwich Factory Set to Close at End of 2019; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Continue To Expect Improvement in Underlying Operating Margin, Cash Flow; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS “BREXIT WAS ABSOLUTELY NOT A FACTOR” IN DECISION TO SCRAP LONDON CORPORATE HQ; 12/04/2018 – Unilever Nigeria Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Plans $7.4 Billion Buyback (Video); 19/03/2018 – UNILEVER NV UNc.AS : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 03/05/2018 – UNILEVER’S PHILIPPINE SALES HEALTHY IN 1Q: CHAIRMAN SAYS AT ADB

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 537,039 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The hedge fund held 16,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70 million, down from 553,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $97.41. About 535,416 shares traded or 27.85% up from the average. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500.

Naples Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $296.59M and $411.03M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 2,860 shares to 6,405 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Preferred Apartment Communitie (NYSE:APTS) by 36,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,625 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Emg Mkts Equity Etf (SCHE).

Analysts await Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-1.12 EPS, up 11.11% or $0.14 from last year’s $-1.26 per share. After $-1.66 actual EPS reported by Spark Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.53% EPS growth.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (NASDAQ:PACB) by 254,659 shares to 3.88M shares, valued at $23.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liveramp Hldgs Inc by 62,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Hff Inc (NYSE:HF).

