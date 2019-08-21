As Unilever Plc (UL) Stock Value Declined, First Allied Advisory Services Has Decreased Its Stake; Comgest Global Investors Sas Has Trimmed Omnicom Group (OMC) Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 27,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 28,400 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, down from 55,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $77.29. About 1.02 million shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 03/05/2018 – FleishmanHillard Appoints Janise Murphy Chief Practice Officer; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Chuck Brymer as Chairman of Brand Consulting Group; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Names Mark O’Brien as Oper Chief of Brand Consulting Group; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom’s GSD&M ldea City wins $741 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM 1Q REV. $3.63B, EST. $3.62B; 22/05/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc. Declares Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Sorrell plots comeback with new listed company after WPP exit; 24/05/2018 – OMNICOM HOLDERS BACK PROPOSAL ON THRESHOLD FOR CALLING MEETINGS; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom Health Group Acquires Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business In Japan, Rebrands As EMC K.K; 23/05/2018 – Porter Novelli enlisted to support The Economist’s Pride and Prejudice Event

First Allied Advisory Services Inc decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 42.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Allied Advisory Services Inc sold 8,711 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 11,949 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $690,000, down from 20,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $163.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $61.85. About 643,682 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 09/05/2018 – UNILEVER COMMENTS ON BLUE BAND MARGARINE SALE IN BDAY NEWSPAPER; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s Pitkethly: Brexit Wasn’t a Factor in Company Choosing Netherlands; 18/04/2018 – Unilever faces unrest over UK exit; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – THESE DIVISIONS – BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE, HOME CARE, AND FOODS & REFRESHMENT – WILL BE MORE EMPOWERED, WITH GREATER RESPONSIBILITY FOR MAKING LONG- TERM STRATEGIC CHOICES AND; 15/03/2018 – Aloof British government helped steer Unilever to Rotterdam; 30/05/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact from Unilever’s Proposed Bond Terms Change; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – HEADQUARTERS OF FOODS & REFRESHMENT DIVISION WILL CONTINUE TO BE BASED IN ROTTERDAM; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Priced a Quadruple-Tranche $2.1B Bond; 07/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – PROPOSED ANDREA JUNG JOIN BOARDS AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA FY NET INCOME 7.45B NAIRA

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.77M for 14.86 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Comgest Global Investors Sas, which manages about $4.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 155,720 shares to 484,053 shares, valued at $66.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,200 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BMO cuts Omnicom to Neutral after run – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boasting A 45% Return On Equity, Is Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Need To Know: Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Omnicom Group Inc.’s (NYSE:OMC) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Omnicom -2.7% as forex hits Q2 revenues – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acropolis Management Lc reported 0.12% stake. Loews Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). South Carolina-based Verity & Verity Lc has invested 1.58% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Neuberger Berman Grp Lc reported 210,414 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0.15% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Reilly Financial Ltd has invested 0% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). 35,055 are held by Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Alps Advsr reported 507,131 shares stake. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Great West Life Assurance Com Can holds 0.12% or 600,862 shares. Artemis Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership owns 195,824 shares. Euclidean Technology Management Limited Com holds 2.1% or 31,067 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Bk holds 34,447 shares. Security reported 21,342 shares. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake.