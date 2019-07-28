As Unilever Plc (UL) Stock Rose, Etrade Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $452,124; Renaissance Group Has Boosted Holding in International Business Machi E (IBM) by $4.61 Million

Renaissance Group Llc increased its stake in International Business Machi E (IBM) by 22.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Group Llc bought 32,662 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 177,877 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.10 million, up from 145,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Group Llc who had been investing in International Business Machi E for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $151.36. About 2.70 million shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has declined 6.86% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 19/03/2018 – LegalMation to be Featured, Demonstrated at IBM Think 2018; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 08/03/2018 – IBM Gave Presentation at Investor Briefing; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business Outcomes; 19/03/2018 – IBM GERMANY IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING PARTS OF SERVICE BUS.: WIWO; 03/04/2018 – IBM Vet Leads Company Behind Pipeline System Shut by Web Attack; 16/05/2018 – QUALTRICS REPORTS PARTNERSHIP WITH IBM; 17/05/2018 – Shutterstock and IBM Make it Easy for Marketers to Build Engaging Digital Experiences Using Al; 18/04/2018 – IBM pushed the Dow lower, however, as investors were left disappointed with the company’s forward-looking guidance; 22/05/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Next-generation Software Composition Analysis Technology for Prioritizing Open Source Security Alerts

Etrade Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 18.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc bought 7,932 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,833 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.99 million, up from 43,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $160.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $60.95. About 510,006 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 7.71% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 15/03/2018 – Unilever Employees Unaffected by Changes; 12/04/2018 – Unilever Nigeria Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 23/03/2018 – Unilever quits UK, Stephen Hawking’s legacy, Russian revolution lessons; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA FY OPER PROFIT 12.9B NAIRA; 12/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hindustan Unilever sues former top officials for data theft – Mint; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Will Continue to Be Listed in London, Amsterdam and NY; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – THESE DIVISIONS – BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE, HOME CARE, AND FOODS & REFRESHMENT – WILL BE MORE EMPOWERED, WITH GREATER RESPONSIBILITY FOR MAKING LONG- TERM STRATEGIC CHOICES AND; 24/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA MD YEO SAYS IN INTERVIEW IN ACCRA; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Boards to Finalize Moving HQ From UK to the Netherlands -Sky News; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS WEAK PRICING WAS EXPECTED, AND DUE TO DIFFICULTIES IN BRAZIL, NORTH AMERICA AND UK

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37B and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,113 shares to 5,335 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 30,616 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,264 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Renaissance Group Llc, which manages about $2.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wh Group Ltd by 171,947 shares to 847,766 shares, valued at $18.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Check Point Software Technol G (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5,154 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,226 shares, and cut its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).