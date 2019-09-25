As Unilever Plc (UL) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Zevin Asset Management Trimmed Stake; As Cerner (CERN) Stock Rose, Waddell & Reed Financial Boosted Stake by $17.38 Million

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 8,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 265,756 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.47 million, down from 274,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $60.22. About 715,379 shares traded or 9.56% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – FOR FULL YEAR, EXPECT IMPROVEMENT IN UNDERLYING OPERATING MARGIN AND CASH FLOW; 19/04/2018 – WRAPUP-Nestle, Unilever forego price increases to move product; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – THESE DIVISIONS – BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE, HOME CARE, AND FOODS & REFRESHMENT – WILL BE MORE EMPOWERED, WITH GREATER RESPONSIBILITY FOR MAKING LONG- TERM STRATEGIC CHOICES AND; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – EXPECTING TO COMPLETE EXIT FROM SPREADS IN MIDDLE OF YEAR; 15/03/2018 – Unilever to Cancel N.V. Preference Shrs; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s Pitkethly: Consolidation of Headquarters in Netherlands Will Be Done by End of 2018; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Revenue INR90.03 Billion; 08/04/2018 – It’s not too late to rethink Unilever going Dutch; 16/05/2018 – Cream of Wheat maker to hike prices by end of May -CEO; 23/04/2018 – UNILEVER INDONESIA 1Q REV. 10.7T RUPIAH

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Cerner Corp (CERN) by 4.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 238,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.42% . The institutional investor held 6.09M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $446.25 million, up from 5.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Cerner Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $68.19. About 763,446 shares traded. Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) has risen 17.56% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CERN News: 02/05/2018 – CERNER 1Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 58C; 02/05/2018 – Cerner Sees 2Q Rev $1.31-$1.36B; 21/05/2018 – CERNER ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 07/05/2018 – Capital Region Medical Center Selects Cerner Enterprisewide Health IT System; 15/03/2018 – Parallon and Cerner Announce Collaboration to Deliver Revenue Cycle Services; 18/05/2018 – Wash Tech [Reg]: Leidos’ health footprint set to swell after $10B VA-Cerner pact signed; 02/05/2018 – Cerner 1Q Rev $1.29B; 13/04/2018 – Cerner, AANAC Award Nursing Assistant of the Year Scholarship; 21/05/2018 – CERNER CORP – EXPANDS $500 MLN REPURCHASE PROGRAM THAT WAS APPROVED ON MAY 23, 2017, BRINGING TOTAL AUTHORIZED REPURCHASE AMOUNT TO $1 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Cerner and Uniform Data System for Medical Rehabilitation Create Standardized Integration

More notable recent The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “A Bullish Exploration Of CV Sciences – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Unilever: My Favourite Defensive Pick Right Now – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UL or CLX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Long-Term Investors Should Consider Buying SHOP Stock Near $250 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Procter & Gamble’s Revenues And Key Metrics Compare With Close Competitor Unilever? – Forbes” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold CERN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 256.67 million shares or 0.15% more from 256.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kensico Cap Corporation has 1.00 million shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.08% in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Arrowstreet Cap Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3.10 million shares. 458,968 are held by First Republic Inv. Blume holds 0.04% or 1,180 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Grp Limited has 0% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 5,300 shares. Raymond James & Associate invested in 374,189 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Employees Retirement Of Texas reported 49,300 shares. Enterprise holds 0% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) for 173 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc reported 0.04% stake. Duncker Streett And Company Inc owns 1,160 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp has 0.21% invested in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Bokf Na stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN). Manufacturers Life The reported 471,809 shares.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31B and $40.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (NYSE:HRS) by 29,671 shares to 699,216 shares, valued at $132.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 172,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 454,520 shares, and cut its stake in Cactus Inc.

Since May 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $608,130 activity.