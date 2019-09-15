As Unilever Plc (UL) Stock Declined, Holder Oak Ridge Investments Trimmed Its Stake by $572,668; United Technologies (UTX) Stake Maintained by Fiera Capital Corp

Oak Ridge Investments Llc decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 7.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Ridge Investments Llc sold 9,388 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 115,634 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.17M, down from 125,022 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Ridge Investments Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $61.14. About 529,591 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – FOR FULL YEAR, CONTINUE TO EXPECT UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH IN 3% – 5% RANGE; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q NET INCOME 13.5B RUPEES, EST. 13.30B; 28/03/2018 – Unilever Confirms Plans to Close Factory in Norwich; 19/04/2018 – Unilever 1Q 2018 Revenue Falls; Announces EUR6 Billion Buyback Program; 15/03/2018 – Unilever To to Crreate Single Legal Entity Inc in the Netherlands; 09/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON NSE WEBSITE; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS MOVE TO SCRAP LONDON HQ “CATEGORICALLY NOT ABOUT PROTECTIONISM” AGAINST HOSTILE TAKEOVERS; 11/04/2018 – KKR & CO- INTENDS TO APPOINT DAVID HAINES AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF GLOBAL SPREADS BUSINESS, SUBJECT TO,EFFECTIVE FROM COMPLETION OF DEAL WITH UNILEVER; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q TOTAL COSTS 71.8B RUPEES; 15/03/2018 – Unilever says decision to quit UK `nothing to do with Brexit’

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 203,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 3.75M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $488.74M, up from 3.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $138.06. About 2.93M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES TO MAKE $15B INVESTMENT IN U.S. NEXT 5 YRS; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CEO SPEAKS AT EPG CONFERENCE; 19/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO Eyes Exit After Rockwell Integration; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $26.41B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Munihlds Invstm Ql (MFL) by 212,920 shares to 324,085 shares, valued at $4.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 9,745 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 986,067 shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY).