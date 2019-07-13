As Unilever Plc (UL) Shares Rose, Harding Loevner LP Cut Its Position by $1.13 Million; Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Has Trimmed Its Usa Technologies Com No Par (USAT) Stake by $2.02 Million

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 0.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 19,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.84 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $164.06M, down from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $164.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $62.68. About 536,813 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 7.71% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS WEAK PRICING WAS EXPECTED, AND DUE TO DIFFICULTIES IN BRAZIL, NORTH AMERICA AND UK; 08/05/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Plans $7.4 Billion Buyback (Video); 09/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA APPROVES DIV OF 50 KOBO/SHR, PAYABLE MAY 11; 23/03/2018 – Unilever quits UK, Stephen Hawking’s legacy, Russian revolution lessons; 11/04/2018 – Flora Food’s €3.3bn loans trade lower in secondary market; 07/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – PROPOSED ANDREA JUNG JOIN BOARDS AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Revises Unilever Outlook to Stable from Negative; Affirms at ‘A+’; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 Long Term Issuer Rating To Unilever International Holdings N.V.; Stable Outlook; 13/04/2018 – Unilever faces potential shareholder unrest over pay policy

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc decreased its stake in Usa Technologies Inc Com No Par (USAT) by 97.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc sold 504,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,633 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57,000, down from 518,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc who had been investing in Usa Technologies Inc Com No Par for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $437.41 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.29. About 438,815 shares traded. USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) has declined 51.37% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.80% the S&P500. Some Historical USAT News: 26/04/2018 – Ingenico Group and USA Technologies Announce a Three Yr Strategic Alliance Agreement; 23/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering; 25/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering Generating Gross Proceeds of $75.7 Million; 09/05/2018 – USA Technologies, Inc. Files Registration Statement on Form S-1 for Proposed Public Offering; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in USA Technologies; 23/05/2018 – USA TECHNOLOGIES INC USAT.O SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING PRICED AT $11.00/SHR

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 35,068 shares to 1.46M shares, valued at $343.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Epam Sys Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 155,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Companhia Brasileira De Dist (NYSE:CBD).

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co Llc, which manages about $6.26B and $9.37B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zai Lab Limited Ads Each Rep 1 Ord Shs by 23,519 shares to 903,159 shares, valued at $26.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc Com (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 16,666 shares in the quarter, for a total of 992,371 shares, and has risen its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

