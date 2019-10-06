As Unilever Plc (UL) Shares Declined, Zevin Asset Management Lowered Its Holding by $542,900; Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Continues to Hold Position in Biodelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI)

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences Intl (BDSI) by 529.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 841,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.40% . The institutional investor held 999,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.65 million, up from 158,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Biodelivery Sciences Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $418.77 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.72% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $4.74. About 689,276 shares traded. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) has risen 40.00% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BDSI News: 15/03/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 4Q Rev $12.5M; 15/05/2018 – Armistice Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in BioDelivery; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL INC – THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS SELECTED BY BROADFIN ADDED TO BOARD; 10/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 18c; 10/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences 1Q Rev $11.3M; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES REPORTS PRICING OF $50M EQUITY FINANCING; 30/04/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences to Host Conference Call and Webcast Reporting First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, May 10; 22/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Closing of $50 Million Equity Financing; 17/05/2018 – BIODELIVERY SCIENCES INTERNATIONAL – BROADFIN ALSO AGREED TO CERTAIN CUSTOMARY STANDSTILL RESTRICTIONS; 17/05/2018 – BioDelivery Sciences Announces Pricing of $50 Million Equity Financing

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 8,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 265,756 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.47 million, down from 274,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $155.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $59.68. About 1.02M shares traded or 42.45% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 15/03/2018 – Unilever shift to Rotterdam dents May hopes for smooth transition after Brexit; 30/04/2018 – M&G Global Dividend Adds Unilever, Cuts BAT; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – EXPECTING TO COMPLETE EXIT FROM SPREADS IN MIDDLE OF YEAR; 22/03/2018 – COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE CITES IMPACT OF UNILEVER’S HQ RESTRUCTURING ON PREMIUM LISTING IN LONDON; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Board Decides to Locate Headquarters in Rotterdam; 16/03/2018 – Unilever has chosen to protect itself from modern capitalism; 08/04/2018 – It’s not too late to rethink Unilever going Dutch; 15/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Unilever Rtgs Unchanged By New Top Holding Co; 06/05/2018 – Unilever credit initiative aims to drive Africa revenues; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – HEADQUARTERS OF BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE DIVISION AND HOME CARE DIVISION WILL BE LOCATED IN LONDON

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $962.41 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 6,000 shares to 54,375 shares, valued at $12.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stantec Inc (NYSE:STN) by 98,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Monro Muffler Brake Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO).