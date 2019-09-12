As Unilever Plc (UL) Share Value Declined, Holder Rodgers Brothers Cut Holding by $636,291; Comcast New (CMCSA) Holder Crawford Investment Counsel Has Boosted Stake by $628,404

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 5.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 14,962 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 270,303 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.43 million, up from 255,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $213.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $46.99. About 5.18M shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 09/05/2018 – NBC NEWS PROVIDES UPDATE ON WORKPLACE INVESTIGATION; 09/03/2018 – EXPLAINER-Comcast and Murdoch in regulatory race for Sky approval; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Global Adds MercadoLibre, Exits Comcast: 13F; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST COMMITTED TO KEEP SKY’S HQ IN OSTERLEY FOR 5 YRS; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Adj EPS 62c; 22/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Smackdown!; 25/04/2018 – Comcast makes £22bn cash bid for Sky; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Considering Superior All-Cash Offer to Acquire Twenty-First Century Fox After Spinoff of “New Fox”; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Corp Superior Cash Offer for Sky by Comcast; 08/05/2018 – Comcast would probably covet Sky, Star and Hulu

Rodgers Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 51.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc sold 10,431 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 9,714 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $602,000, down from 20,145 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $61.72. About 381,529 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS 2018 CONSENSUS LOOKS STRETCHING BUT ACHIEVABLE; 14/03/2018 – Unilever set to give up London HQ – Sky News; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS HAS SEVERAL LEVERS IN PLACE TO MITIGATE HIGHER FREIGHT COSTS, SUCH AS SAVINGS PROGRAMS; 19/04/2018 – Unilever confident shareholders will agree to go Dutch; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – ON TRACK TO MEET 2020 GOALS; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s Pitkethly: Consolidation of Headquarters in Netherlands Will Be Done by End of 2018; 10/05/2018 – Unilever Nigeria calls shareholder vote over sale of spreads business; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER APPOINTS CEO SANJIV MEHTA AS CHAIRMAN; 07/03/2018 – UNILEVER – ANN FUDGE WILL BE RETIRING FROM UNILEVER N.V. AND PLC BOARDS AT CONCLUSION OF 2018 AGMS HAVING SERVED FOR NINE YEARS ON BOARDS; 15/03/2018 – STEPHEN BAKER SAYS UNILEVER HQ MOVE IS UNRELATED TO BREXIT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.18 in 2019Q1.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brooks Automation Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 26,395 shares to 408,126 shares, valued at $15.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54 million and $359.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Williams Sonoma Inc (NYSE:WSM) by 7,965 shares to 96,777 shares, valued at $6.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

