As Unilever Plc (UL) Share Price Declined, First Foundation Advisors Lowered Its Stake by $437,004; Cvs Health (CVS) Holding Increased by Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 25.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 114,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 558,140 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.41M, up from 444,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $63.35. About 6.96M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 7,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The hedge fund held 260,983 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.17M, down from 268,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $60.35. About 584,745 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 15/03/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact from Unilever’s Proposed Corporate Structure Simplification; 19/03/2018 – Business school: Theranos, leadership at McAfee, Unilever’s HQ; 08/04/2018 – It’s not too late to rethink Unilever going Dutch; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Investors Push Back Against Unilever Executive Pay Motion; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q NET INCOME 13.5B RUPEES; 18/04/2018 – Unilever rebellion over Netherlands shift; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Hindustan Unilever for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-Unilever faces shareholder backlash over top executives’ bonuses – Sky News; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q OPER PROFIT 3.5B NAIRA

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20B and $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 45,735 shares to 291,627 shares, valued at $32.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 12,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,216 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc.

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 3,788 shares to 286,036 shares, valued at $56.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 3,512 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 657,630 shares, and cut its stake in Donaldson Inc (NYSE:DCI).