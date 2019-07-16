As Unilever Plc (UL) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Cubist Systematic Strategies Boosted Holding; Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Holds Stake in Ecolab (ECL)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 141.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc bought 8,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,001 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.77M, up from 6,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $57.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $198.93. About 593,105 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.23-Adj EPS $1.29; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in North America; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Has Retained Jianghai’s Service & Formulated Business; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Ecolab at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – Ecolab Launches Cleanroom Portfolio in N Amer; 08/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast and Conference Call on May 1

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 574.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc bought 55,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,739 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.74 million, up from 9,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $62.84. About 402,386 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 7.71% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever Net Profit Rises 14%; 22/03/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle balks at Unilever restructuring; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER FINAL DIV/SHR 12 RUPEES; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Will Continue to Be Listed in London, Amsterdam and NY; 15/03/2018 – UK BUSINESS MINISTRY SAYS UNILEVER HEADQUARTERS DECISION IS NOT CONNECTED TO THE UK’S DEPARTURE FROM THE EU; 18/04/2018 – Unilever faces mounting investor rebellion over Rotterdam switch; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 11.21 BLN NAIRA VS 4.11 BLN NAIRA YR AGO; 19/04/2018 – WRAPUP-Nestle, Unilever forego price increases to move product; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME OF UP TO EUR 6 BLN TO START IN MAY 2018; 14/03/2018 – DIRECTORS OF UNILEVER ARE MEETING TO APPROVE A MOVE TO SCRAP ITS UK HQ – SKY NEWS

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 27,626 shares to 781 shares, valued at $30,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 58,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,110 shares, and cut its stake in Targa Res Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

More notable recent Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Unilever: Set To Outperform The Market With Lower-Than-Market Risk – Seeking Alpha” on March 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Unilever N.V. (UN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Now Is the Right Time to Buy Kraft Heinz Stock – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unilever To Continue Directionless – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 02, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $3.07 billion and $1.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Powershares Etf Tr Ii (IDLV) by 93,524 shares to 69,836 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 18,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 141,758 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (IGOV).