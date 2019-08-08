As Unilever Plc (UL) Market Value Declined, Narwhal Capital Management Boosted Holding by $1.96 Million; As Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Share Value Declined, Holder Glovista Investments Cut Its Stake

Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 49.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Narwhal Capital Management bought 34,347 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The hedge fund held 103,107 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.95M, up from 68,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Narwhal Capital Management who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $58.85. About 207,607 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 09/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON NSE WEBSITE; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Plans $7.4 Billion Buyback (Video); 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS “HAS ENGAGED WIDELY WITH ALL INVESTORS” AND EVEN THOUGH 1 OR 2 NEGATIVELY IMPACTED, MOST SUPPORT DECISION; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder balks at London HQ move to Rotterdam; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Board Meets On Possible Move To Rotterdam; 15/03/2018 – Unilever To to Crreate Single Legal Entity Inc in the Netherlands; 19/03/2018 – Business school: Theranos, leadership at McAfee, Unilever’s HQ; 15/03/2018 – The Cable – Theresa May, Unilever & Toys R Us; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Unilever faces mounting investor unrest over UK exit – FT; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Backs FY18 View

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) by 85.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 164,464 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 27,675 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, down from 192,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $218.83B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $41.92. About 1.84M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 15/05/2018 – Jay Huang on Investing in Chinese Chipmaking Industry, TSMC and Foxconn Expansion in China (Video); 12/03/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Expectation That Growth in TSMC’s Free Cash Flow, Stability in Margins Will Remain Solid; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC TO ANNOUNCE A NEW CLIENT FOR ITS EXYNOS CHIPSETS IN H1 2019 – EXEC; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 26/03/2018 – TSMC to make automotive chips for Renesas; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES

More notable recent Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Another Semiconductor Bellwether Points to Chip Strength in the Second Half – Motley Fool” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why ASML Holding Rose 10.4% in July – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: Hopes Rise For More Fed Easing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Ltd. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85 million and $318.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 195,710 shares to 285,453 shares, valued at $16.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (ACWV).

More notable recent Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Unilever PLC (UL) CEO Alan Jope on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Unilever plc (UL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UL or CLX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Is Shopify Stock Getting Ahead of Its Fundamentals? – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Consequences Of An Investment Slowdown Are Far Worse Today Than They Ever Were – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.