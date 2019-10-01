As Unilever Plc (UL) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Zevin Asset Management Lowered Holding by $542,900; Alibaba Group Hldg LTD Spon Ad (BABA) Holder Fairfield Bush & Company Has Lifted Holding

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 8,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 265,756 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.47 million, down from 274,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $60.1. About 871,821 shares traded or 30.11% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 30/04/2018 – M&G Global Dividend Adds Unilever, Cuts BAT; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q TOTAL COSTS 71.8B RUPEES; 12/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hindustan Unilever sues former top officials for data theft – Mint; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder balks at London HQ move to Rotterdam; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q NET INCOME 2.9B NAIRA; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Raises Quarterly Dividend to EUR0.3872 Vs EUR0.3585; 15/03/2018 – Unilever picks Rotterdam over London as corporate HQ; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED 31 MARCH 2018, REVENUE 25.82 BLN NAIRA VS 22.17 BLN NAIRA; 15/03/2018 – UK says Unilever headquarters’ decision not connected to Brexit; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – THESE DIVISIONS – BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE, HOME CARE, AND FOODS & REFRESHMENT – WILL BE MORE EMPOWERED, WITH GREATER RESPONSIBILITY FOR MAKING LONG- TERM STRATEGIC CHOICES AND

Fairfield Bush & Company increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Spon Ad (BABA) by 698.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairfield Bush & Company bought 8,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 9,665 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64M, up from 1,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairfield Bush & Company who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Spon Ad for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $435.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $167.23. About 14.66M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba said to mull buying Rocket Internet’s Pakistan unit – Bloomberg; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and the Government of Thailand Enter into Strategic Partnership in Support of Thailand 4.0; 16/03/2018 – Alibaba-backed Cambricon starts financing round at CNY 12 billion valuation, sources say; 04/04/2018 – The deal consolidates the resources of the two firms, which are backed by Chinese gaming and social media giant Tencent, as Mobike faces off against Alibaba-backed Ofo; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 bln deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO; 14/05/2018 – China tech giants bet on untangling logistics of Indonesian e-commerce; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Says Trade War With China Could ‘Kill a Lot of Jobs in America’ (Video); 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B

Fairfield Bush & Company, which manages about $437.54M and $293.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C by 1,080 shares to 8,263 shares, valued at $8.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 7,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 85,314 shares, and cut its stake in Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG).