As Unilever Plc Spon Adr New (UL) Share Price Declined, First Long Island Investors Raised Its Holding; As Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) Shares Were Volatile, Shareholder Robinson Capital Management Lowered Stake

Robinson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Mfs Municipal Income Trust (MFM) by 16.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc sold 69,048 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 356,687 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, down from 425,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Mfs Municipal Income Trust for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $295.32M market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.17. About 17,781 shares traded. MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

First Long Island Investors Llc increased its stake in Unilever Plc Spon Adr New (UL) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc bought 10,509 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The hedge fund held 263,212 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.19M, up from 252,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc Spon Adr New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $59.82. About 364,029 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 21/03/2018 – FTSE retreats as more drama hits UK retail; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – UNILEVER WILL CONTINUE TO BE LISTED IN LONDON, AMSTERDAM AND NEW YORK; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Will Continue to Be Listed in London, Amsterdam and NY; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q NET INCOME 2.9B NAIRA; 07/03/2018 – UNILEVER – ANN FUDGE WILL BE RETIRING FROM UNILEVER N.V. AND PLC BOARDS AT CONCLUSION OF 2018 AGMS HAVING SERVED FOR NINE YEARS ON BOARDS; 16/03/2018 – Unilever has chosen to protect itself from British capitalism; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – FY REVENUE 90.77 BLN NAIRA VS 69.78 BLN NAIRA YR AGO; 19/03/2018 – UNILEVER NV UNc.AS : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q REV. 90B RUPEES, EST. 89B; 19/04/2018 – Unilever: Share Buy-Back Is To Return Expected After Tax Proceeds From Spreads Disposal

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84 million and $774.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,848 shares to 2,400 shares, valued at $375,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 70,449 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,668 shares, and cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $320.74 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nuveen Az Qual Muni Inc Fd (NAZ) by 48,353 shares to 133,432 shares, valued at $1.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond F (EIM) by 62,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 916,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Asset Premier Bond (WEA).

