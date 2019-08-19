As Unilever Plc New Adr (UL) Stock Value Declined, Hemenway Trust Company Raised by $1.91 Million Its Holding; Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Trimmed Position in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) as Market Value Declined

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (EMR) by 31.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr sold 8,059 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.68% . The institutional investor held 17,388 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, down from 25,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr who had been investing in Emerson Elec Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $58.74. About 899,764 shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 27/03/2018 – EMERSON-SIGNED MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT WITH REPSOL TO PROVIDE PARADIGM EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION SOFTWARE SUITE ACROSS REPSOL GLOBAL EXPLORATION OPERATIONS; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Artesyn Embedded Technologies, Inc. CFR to B3, outlook stable; 05/03/2018 – EMERSON & TOTAL SIGN LONG-TERM GLOBAL PACT FOR PARADIGM EXPLORA; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees Acquisition Closing Within Next 90 Days; 05/03/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Statistical Dead Heat in PA 18th Congressional Special Election; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR €527M IN CASH; 13/03/2018 – Ex-Amb. Emerson Says Europe Not Surprised by Tillerson (Video); 22/03/2018 – Variety: `Person of Interest Star Michael Emerson Seeks Sale of Spanish Villa; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric Sees FY18 Underlying Sales Growth About 7%; 27/03/2018 – REPSOL SELECTS EMERSON FOR MULTI-YEAR EXPLORATION TECHNOLOGY

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Unilever Plc New Adr (UL) by 15.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 33,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 243,828 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.07M, up from 210,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc New Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $163.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $61.62. About 284,187 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 24/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA MD YEO SAYS IN INTERVIEW IN ACCRA; 17/04/2018 – Implementation of Tork EasyCube® Software Reduces the Number of Cleaning Rounds From 90 to 68 per Day at Unilever Headquarters; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS HAS SEVERAL LEVERS IN PLACE TO MITIGATE HIGHER FREIGHT COSTS, SUCH AS SAVINGS PROGRAMS; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD HLL.NS – APPOINTS SANJIV MEHTA AS CHAIRMAN; 11/04/2018 – Flora Food’s €3.3bn loans trade lower in secondary market; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD HLL.NS SAYS HARISH MANWANI RETIRES AS NON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS FIRST HALF SALES GROWTH TO BE TOWARD LOWER END OF 3-5 PCT FULL YEAR TARGET RANGE; 22/03/2018 – UNILEVER TOP 10 SHAREHOLDER COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE “DISAPPOINTED” BY COMPANY’S LACK OF ENGAGEMENT OVER HEADQUARTER MOVE; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER, 2017, OF 50 KOBO GROSS PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – Unilever: Refreshment Unit Will Continue to Be Based in Rotterdam

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr, which manages about $1.14 billion and $86.60M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 3,300 shares to 23,100 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4.