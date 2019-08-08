As Unilever Plc New Adr (UL) Market Valuation Declined, Broderick Brian C Raised by $334,134 Its Stake; Winch Advisory Services Boosted Microsoft Com (MSFT) Holding by $537,849

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Unilever Plc New Adr (UL) by 7.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 5,862 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 81,201 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.69M, up from 75,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Unilever Plc New Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $155.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $58.7. About 94,462 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q NET INCOME 13.5B RUPEES; 14/05/2018 – Yoga Guru’s Blitz in India Fails to Dent Unilever’s Sales Gain; 15/03/2018 – Unilever picks Rotterdam for HQ as Britain loses the battle before Brexit; 15/03/2018 – Unilever 3 Units Are: Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment; 19/04/2018 – Unilever showers cash on investors; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Hindustan Unilever for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Continues to Expect FY18 Underlying Sales Growth 3% – 5% Range; 22/03/2018 – Top Unilever investor blasts Rotterdam move; 23/03/2018 – Unilever quits UK, Stephen Hawking’s legacy, Russian revolution lessons; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s Pitkethly: Consolidation of Headquarters in Netherlands Will Be Done by End of 2018

Winch Advisory Services Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 9.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winch Advisory Services Llc bought 4,597 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 53,736 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34 million, up from 49,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winch Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $136.69. About 3.18 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/04/2018 – C3 IOT & MICROSOFT REPORT PARTNERSHIP TO ON AI IN ENTERPRISE; 23/04/2018 – Microsoft Is Accelerating AI Adoption in Asia-Pacific (Video); 30/04/2018 – Advent Acquires Document Management Platform; 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT’S JOHN THOMPSON JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS VENTURE PARTNER; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CORP: 34 COS. STAND UP FOR CYBERSECURITY WITH A TECH

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) by 10,400 shares to 18,935 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Denali Ltd Liability Company reported 1,600 shares. Md Sass Investors Svcs has invested 2.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Com has 4,184 shares. Old Comml Bank In has 251,388 shares for 1.55% of their portfolio. Parus Fin (Uk) Limited invested 14.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Charles Schwab Inv accumulated 33.59 million shares or 2.54% of the stock. Riverbridge Ltd owns 799,519 shares or 1.83% of their US portfolio. Ht Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.33% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). White Pine Ltd Company invested in 2.21% or 50,817 shares. Hudock Cap Limited Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,760 shares. Sprucegrove Mgmt invested in 61,321 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Moreover, Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has 3.91% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cognios Cap Ltd has invested 1.16% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dixon Hubard Feinour And Brown Va has invested 3.72% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dorsal Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.32 million shares or 10.18% of its portfolio.

