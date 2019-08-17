As Unilever Plc Amer Shs F (UL) Shares Declined, Holder Main Street Research Has Upped Stake; Family Management Decreased Its Holding in Intel (INTC) as Market Valuation Declined

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Unilever Plc Amer Shs F (UL) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 8,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 244,971 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.14M, up from 236,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc Amer Shs F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $61.06. About 880,728 shares traded or 30.24% up from the average. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 15/03/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact from Unilever’s Proposed Corporate Structure Simplification; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q REV. 25.8B NAIRA; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s move is not all about Brexit, but . .; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q NET INCOME 2.9B NAIRA; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B3 RATING TO SIGMA HOLDCO BV’S PROPOSED €1,050 MILLION SENIOR NOTES DUE IN 2026; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s Pitkethly: Brexit Wasn’t a Factor in Company Choosing Netherlands; 15/03/2018 – Unilever says moving HQ from UK `nothing to do with Brexit’; 20/04/2018 – UNILEVER NV UNc.AS : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 49.00 FROM EUR 47.00; RATING HOLD; 16/03/2018 – Unilever says Brexit not behind Rotterdam move

Family Management Corp decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 52.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp sold 6,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The hedge fund held 5,894 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $317,000, down from 12,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 23.33M shares traded or 3.43% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 03/04/2018 – DFLabs Achieves Certification with McAfee ePO and DXL for Security Automation and Orchestration; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Tax Rate 13%; 15/05/2018 – PREMIER Announces Intel® Select Solution for uCPE Launch Plans; 12/03/2018 – Adam Schiff: BREAKING: GOP just shut down House Intel investigation, leaving questions unanswered, leads unexplored, countless; 08/05/2018 – Tony Romm: SCOOP: White House will huddle with top scientist for Amazon’s Alexa, VP for AI at Facebook, the CEO of Intel,; 05/04/2018 – Cassidy lowered his rating on Intel to hold from buy; 27/04/2018 – House Intel Dems: Intel Committee Ranking Member Schiff Statement on Release of Majority’s Russia Report; 27/04/2018 – INTEL CORP INTC.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $58; 18/04/2018 – IBD: Facebook To Design Own Chips, Cut Back On Intel, Qualcomm Reliance; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY

Family Management Corp, which manages about $1.27B and $231.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Doubleline Opportunistic Cr (DBL) by 16,134 shares to 71,550 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuveen New York Amt Qlt Muni (NRK) by 50,220 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuveen Amt Free Qlty Mun Inc (NEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 61 investors sold INTC shares while 733 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 541 raised stakes. 2.84 billion shares or 4.15% less from 2.96 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Mngmt reported 42,288 shares stake. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Partnervest Advisory Service Lc holds 14,954 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Ruggie Capital Group Inc holds 0% or 5 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bbva Compass National Bank has 0.43% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) for 126,497 shares. S R Schill And Associate owns 26,832 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Citigroup Inc invested in 2.43 million shares or 0.13% of the stock. Smithfield Trust holds 0.44% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 76,240 shares. Cs Mckee LP has 3.71% invested in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). 36,909 are held by Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corporation. Bessemer Group Inc has 828,664 shares. Trust Department Mb Financial Bank N A invested in 5,061 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Parthenon Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC). Hamlin Capital Ltd Liability Com holds 2.38% in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) or 996,508 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Management Ltd Llc invested in 1.89% or 130,865 shares.