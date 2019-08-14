As Unilever Plc Amer Shs F (UL) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Main Street Research Has Upped Holding; As American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Market Value Rose, Holder Real Estate Management Services Has Lowered Its Stake

Real Estate Management Services Llc decreased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) by 32.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Real Estate Management Services Llc sold 107,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.38% . The institutional investor held 220,900 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.02 million, down from 328,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Real Estate Management Services Llc who had been investing in American Homes 4 Rent for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $24.33. About 611,181 shares traded. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has risen 10.30% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.30% the S&P500.

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Unilever Plc Amer Shs F (UL) by 3.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 8,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 244,971 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.14M, up from 236,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc Amer Shs F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.57B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $59.9. About 473,990 shares traded. Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q OPER PROFIT 3.5B NAIRA; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q REV. 90B RUPEES, EST. 89B; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Board Meets On Possible Move To Rotterdam; 16/03/2018 – Unilever has chosen to protect itself from British capitalism; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever quarterly profit jumps 14% on surging home-care business; 31/05/2018 – Unilever CEO in no rush to quit, prefers internal successor -Bernstein; 24/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA TO WIDEN DISTRIBUTION, INTRODUCE MORE PRODUCTS; 18/04/2018 – Unilever faces mounting investor rebellion over Rotterdam switch; 15/03/2018 – Unilever denies HQ move from UK sparked by Brexit; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD HLL.NS – APPROVES RE-APPOINTMENT OF SANJIV MEHTA AS MD & CEO

