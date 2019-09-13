As Unilever Plc Adr (UL) Valuation Declined, Farmers National Bank Has Lowered Stake by $540,094; Scharf Investments Holding in Novartis A G (NVS) Lifted as Stock Price Rose

Farmers National Bank decreased its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (UL) by 20.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers National Bank sold 8,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 33,499 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08 million, down from 42,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers National Bank who had been investing in Unilever Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $61.17. About 396,436 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 18/05/2018 – Fitch Revises Unilever Outlook to Stable from Negative; Affirms at ‘A+’; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD HLL.NS – APPOINTS SANJIV MEHTA AS CHAIRMAN; 28/03/2018 – Unilever: Around 40 Roles to Transfer to Factory at Burton; 15/03/2018 – The Cable – Theresa May, Unilever & Toys R Us; 24/04/2018 – DUTCH GOV’T MEMOS: DIVIDEND TAX CUT WAS “DECISIVE” FOR UNILEVER’S HEADQUARTERS CHOICE; 24/04/2018 – Dutch gov’t memos: Tax cut was ‘decisive’ for Unilever’s HQ choice; 19/03/2018 – Business school: Theranos, leadership at McAfee, Unilever’s HQ; 19/04/2018 – INTERVIEW – UNILEVER CFO SAYS NEW SHARE BUYBACK A RESULT OF SPREADS DIVESTITURE; 14/03/2018 – Unilever set to reveal Rotterdam move; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – EXPECTING TO COMPLETE EXIT FROM SPREADS IN MIDDLE OF YEAR

Scharf Investments Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 46.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc bought 405,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 1.28M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $116.75 million, up from 873,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $87.13. About 1.81 million shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 22/03/2018 – NOVARTIS DRUG HAD SIG. IMPROVEMENTS ON SECONDARY PROGRESSIVE MS; 10/05/2018 – Jeff DelViscio: EXCLUSIVE: “Yesterday was not a good day for Novartis” #understatement via CEO Vasant Narasimhan. @pharmalot; 26/03/2018 – Novartis CEO on China Growth, Technology Usage and R&D (Video); 19/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Earnings, M&A: Corporate news round-up; 04/05/2018 – FDA Approved Tafinlar, Mekinist for Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer That Can’t Be Removed by Surgery; 09/04/2018 – ? Novartis in $8.7bn bet […]; 16/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Former Novartis CEO regrets Cohen contract as top lawyer resigns; Pfizer wins biosimilar approval; 24/05/2018 – Sandoz receives European Commission approval for Zessly® (infliximab) in gastroenterological, rheumatological and dermatological diseases; 11/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED GILENYA (FINGOLIMOD) TO TREAT RELAPSING MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS IN CHILDREN & ADOLESCENTS AGE 10 YRS & OLDER; 02/05/2018 – Novartis: Sandoz receives complete response letter from the US FDA for proposed biosimilar rituximab

Farmers National Bank, which manages about $190.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14,772 shares to 39,034 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9,339 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM).

More news for The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “Is Unilever plc (UL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Unilever: My Favourite Defensive Pick Right Now – Seeking Alpha” and published on August 19, 2019 is yet another important article.

Scharf Investments Llc, which manages about $2.69 billion and $2.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 37,346 shares to 722,030 shares, valued at $75.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 396,587 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 722,073 shares, and cut its stake in Aon Plc (NYSE:AON).