As Unilever Plc Adr (UL) Stock Value Declined, Fiduciary Management Has Boosted by $23.12 Million Its Stake; Aon Plc (AON) Stock Price Rose While Cantillon Capital Management Boosted Holding by $25.31 Million

Cantillon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 11.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cantillon Capital Management Llc bought 148,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The hedge fund held 1.47 million shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $250.82 million, up from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cantillon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $194.85. About 696,904 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 10/04/2018 – AON PLC – SOLUTION WILL BE AVAILABLE THROUGH HP DEVICE AS A SERVICE OFFERING; 04/05/2018 – AON PLC AON.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.99 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (UL) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 405,548 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 6.92 million shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $399.42M, up from 6.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $63.18. About 659,241 shares traded or 1.00% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 14/03/2018 – Unilever poised to choose Rotterdam over London; 23/04/2018 – UNILEVER INDONESIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.84T RUPIAH; 14/03/2018 – Unilever board meets to choose base for unified company; 07/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – PROPOSED ANDREA JUNG JOIN BOARDS AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 15/03/2018 – Unilever denies HQ move from UK sparked by Brexit; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q NET INCOME 13.5B RUPEES, EST. 13.30B; 14/03/2018 – Unilever set to reveal Rotterdam move; 21/03/2018 – FTSE retreats as more drama hits UK retail; 08/05/2018 – Unilever Ice Cream Heats up the Freezer Aisle with 20 New Frozen Treats; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – FY REVENUE 90.77 BLN NAIRA VS 69.78 BLN NAIRA YR AGO

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstcash Inc. by 224,537 shares to 1.25M shares, valued at $107.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cable One Inc. by 18,787 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,967 shares, and cut its stake in Trimas Corp. (NASDAQ:TRS).

Cantillon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.49B and $9.41 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 10,805 shares to 2.72 million shares, valued at $425.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,912 shares, and cut its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE).