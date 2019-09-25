As Unilever Plc Adr (UL) Stock Price Declined, Farmers National Bank Has Cut by $540,094 Its Holding; Prescott Group Capital Management Has Increased Ericsson (ERIC) Stake by $540,000

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ericsson (ERIC) by 46.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.12% . The hedge fund held 190,300 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.81M, up from 130,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ericsson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.18. About 2.30M shares traded. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) has risen 9.70% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.70% the S&P500.

Farmers National Bank decreased its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (UL) by 20.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers National Bank sold 8,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 33,499 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08 million, down from 42,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers National Bank who had been investing in Unilever Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $60.1. About 382,309 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 19/03/2018 – Business school: Theranos, leadership at McAfee, Unilever’s HQ; 20/04/2018 – UNILEVER NV UNc.AS : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 49.00 FROM EUR 47.00; RATING HOLD; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA 1Q REV. 25.8B NAIRA; 16/03/2018 – Unilever’s Rotterdam decision bodes well for MBAs; 15/03/2018 – Unilever: Refreshment Unit Will Continue to Be Based in Rotterdam; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Prices $2.1 Bln Bond Issue; 15/03/2018 – Market Talk Roundup: Unilever Chooses Netherlands Over UK For Headquarters; 13/04/2018 – Unilever faces potential shareholder unrest over pay policy; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q TOTAL COSTS 71.8B RUPEES; 19/03/2018 – UNILEVER NV UNc.AS : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL

Farmers National Bank, which manages about $190.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14,772 shares to 39,034 shares, valued at $1.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9,339 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Prescott Group Capital Management Llc, which manages about $576.56 million and $410.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NYSE:NUS) by 140,121 shares to 34,073 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 5,995 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,433 shares, and cut its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH).