As Unilever Plc Adr (UL) Stock Declined, Richard C Young & Company Has Decreased Position by $497,699; Qualcomm (QCOM) Position Has Upped by Robecosam Ag

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (UL) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 8,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 124,012 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.69 million, down from 132,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Unilever Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $60.31. About 621,531 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 15/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Unilever Rtgs Unchanged By New Top Holding Co; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA FY OPER PROFIT 12.9B NAIRA; 18/04/2018 – Unilever rebellion over Netherlands shift; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – FY REVENUE 90.77 BLN NAIRA VS 69.78 BLN NAIRA YR AGO; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Revenue INR90.03 Billion; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s Pitkethly: Brexit Wasn’t a Factor in Company Choosing Netherlands; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER CFO SAYS FIRST HALF SALES GROWTH TO BE TOWARD LOWER END OF 3-5 PCT FULL YEAR TARGET RANGE; 18/04/2018 – MEDIA-Unilever faces mounting investor unrest over UK exit – FT; 30/05/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact from Unilever’s Proposed Bond Terms Change; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Continue To Expect Improvement in Underlying Operating Margin, Cash Flow

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 44.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 227,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 737,500 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.63M, up from 510,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $92.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $76.31. About 1.71M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Contrafund Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Qualcomm; 16/04/2018 – Globe Technology: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust application for $44-billion NXP takeover; 12/03/2018 – Trump Takes Qualcomm Off the Market — Heard on the Street; 12/03/2018 – AP Business News: BREAKING: President Trump blocks Singapore-based Broadcom’s takeover of U.S. chipmaker Qualcomm on national; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and THX® Demonstrate End-to-End Workflow for Delivery of Next-Generation Immersive Audio Experience; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom withdraws $142bn offer for Qualcomm after Trump block; 20/03/2018 – Bloomberg Australia: China is pushing Qualcomm to protect local companies before approving its purchase of NXP, sources say…; 24/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – 2018 CREDIT AGREEMENT AMENDMENT EXTENDS AUTOMATIC TERMINATION DATE OF TERM COMMITMENTS UNDER 2018 CREDIT AGREEMENT; 04/05/2018 – New Qualcomm Venture Will Compete With China’s Spreadtrum, Owned By Tsinghua Unigroup

Richard C Young & Company, which manages about $977.77M and $527.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 25,227 shares to 168,131 shares, valued at $3.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 37,260 shares in the quarter, for a total of 364,190 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btr Capital Mngmt stated it has 158,167 shares. Hillsdale Investment Management holds 0% or 540 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Moreover, Sol Cap Mgmt has 0.26% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 12,708 shares. Farmers Merchants Invests has invested 0.19% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Spinnaker stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Strategic Advsrs Ltd Liability Co invested 0.08% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Jolley Asset Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 57,937 shares or 2.83% of all its holdings. Oak Ridge Llc holds 20,465 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Matrix Asset Advisors, New York-based fund reported 278,367 shares. Stearns Financial Serv Grp holds 5,014 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 162,475 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 897,422 are owned by Staley Cap Advisers Inc. Parametric Limited Liability stated it has 4.69 million shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Earnest Partners Lc holds 555 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 134,776 shares to 767,334 shares, valued at $34.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mettler Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) by 6,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,255 shares, and cut its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN).