As Unilever Plc Adr (UL) Share Value Declined, Farmers National Bank Cut Holding; As Walmart (WMT) Stock Price Rose, Atwood & Palmer Has Upped Stake by $7.20 Million

Farmers National Bank decreased its stake in Unilever Plc Adr (UL) by 20.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers National Bank sold 8,854 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 33,499 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08M, down from 42,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers National Bank who had been investing in Unilever Plc Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $60.96. About 640,746 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND RAISED 8% TO EUR 0.3872 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Global Dividend Cuts Roche, Buys More Unilever; 28/03/2018 – Unilever Confirms Plans to Close Factory in Norwich; 15/05/2018 – Schmidt’s Naturals, a personal care products company owned by Unilever, now accepts bitcoin for online payments. #CNBCcrypto; 14/03/2018 – Unilever poised to choose Rotterdam over London; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA FY REV. 90.8B NAIRA; 12/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hindustan Unilever sues former top officials for data theft – Mint; 09/05/2018 – UNILEVER COMMENTS ON BLUE BAND MARGARINE SALE IN BDAY NEWSPAPER; 15/03/2018 – Unilever denies HQ move from UK sparked by Brexit; 07/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – PROPOSED ANDREA JUNG JOIN BOARDS AS NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Atwood & Palmer Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 3489.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atwood & Palmer Inc bought 65,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 67,294 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.44M, up from 1,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $336.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $118.4. About 6.07 million shares traded or 7.68% up from the average. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – EBay is selling its holdings in Flipkart and relaunching eBay India after Walmart bought a $16 billion majority position in the e-commerce company; 08/03/2018 – Decoding Walmart’s Store No. 8; 07/05/2018 – WALMART TO CURB OPIOID FILL LIMIT TO NO MORE THAN SEVEN DAYS; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 26/04/2018 – WAL MART DE MEXICO SAB DE CV WALMEX.MX : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 6 PCT TO MXN 53; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS WALMART’S Aa2 L-T & PRIME-1 SHORT-TERM RATINGS; 14/03/2018 – WALMART SAYS HOME-DELIVERY FEE COULD `PROBABLY’ BE REDUCED; 04/05/2018 – INDIA’S FLIPKART BOARD APPROVES DEAL TO SELL ABOUT 75 PCT OF CO TO WALMART-LED GROUP FOR ABOUT $15 BLN – BLOOMBERG CITING; 09/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Walmart to buy 77% stake in Flipkart for $16bln; online-retailer valued at $20.78bln; 23/03/2018 – MODCLOTH’S FORMER CEO IS SAID TO HAVE LEFT WALMART: RECODE

Farmers National Bank, which manages about $190.94 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp Class A (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 14,772 shares to 39,034 shares, valued at $1.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9,339 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,582 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

