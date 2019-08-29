As Unilever Plc Adr New (UL) Market Valuation Declined, Welch Group Has Upped by $756,276 Its Stake; Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shareholder Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj Has Lowered Its Position

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 13.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj sold 6,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, down from 46,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $202.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $47.28. About 7.93M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 11/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at Cisco — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 01/05/2018 – Trollope joined Cisco in 2012 and has been a senior vice president and general manager of the company’s collaboration technology group; 15/05/2018 – Leading Marketing Innovators from Marketo and Cisco to Keynote This Year’s BRAND INNOVATION QUEST® in Chicago; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER

Welch Group Llc increased its stake in Unilever Plc Adr New (UL) by 3.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc bought 13,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 406,318 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.45M, up from 393,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc Adr New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $166.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $62.91. About 577,580 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 18/04/2018 – Unilever faces mounting investor rebellion over Rotterdam switch; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – THESE DIVISIONS – BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE, HOME CARE, AND FOODS & REFRESHMENT – WILL BE MORE EMPOWERED, WITH GREATER RESPONSIBILITY FOR MAKING LONG- TERM STRATEGIC CHOICES AND…; 24/04/2018 – Dutch gov’t memos: Tax cut was ‘decisive’ for Unilever’s HQ choice; 30/04/2018 – M&G Global Dividend Adds Unilever, Cuts BAT; 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hindustan Unilever seeks NCLT nod to transfer 21 bln rupees to P&L account – Mint; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Plans $7.4 Billion Buyback (Video); 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Lotus Herbals sues Hindustan Unilever for ad leaked on social media – Economic Times; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s Pitkethly: Consolidation of Headquarters in Netherlands Will Be Done by End of 2018; 22/03/2018 – COLUMBIA THREADNEEDLE SAYS UNILEVER NEEDS “TO DO MORE TO CONVINCE UK SHAREHOLDERS OF THE MERITS OF THE MOVE”; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 Long Term Issuer Rating To Unilever International Holdings N.V.; Stable Outlook

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Co reported 8,048 shares. Private Capital Advsr, New York-based fund reported 169,816 shares. Northern Trust Corp accumulated 62.63M shares. Gamble Jones Counsel holds 1.27% or 264,600 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.74 million shares or 0.21% of the stock. Stellar Cap Management has invested 1.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Schafer Cullen Capital Mgmt accumulated 3.24M shares. Covington Cap Mngmt holds 0.92% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 276,428 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 377,559 shares. Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Limited Com stated it has 0.9% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Country Club Company Na has invested 2.06% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hamilton Point Inv Advsr Ltd Co has 95,927 shares for 2.3% of their portfolio. Madrona Financial Svcs Limited Liability Corporation owns 8,703 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 1.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Ltd invested 1.63% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/27/2019: PLAN, MOMO, BILI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Alphabet, Amazon.com, Microsoft, Cisco Systems and eBay – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After Hours: Warren Buffett Reveals New Investments, Cisco Sinks on Q4 Results – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “VONG, MA, UNH, CSCO: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/13/2019: CVET, TME, IIVI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust Of Nj, which manages about $225.06 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,000 shares to 74,000 shares, valued at $8.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).