As Unilever Nv (UN) Stock Value Declined, Todd Asset Management Decreased by $1.31 Million Its Position; Dexcom (Call) (DXCM) Holder Financial Architects Trimmed Holding by $420,000

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Unilever Nv (UN) by 50.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 22,599 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 21,906 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.28 million, down from 44,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unilever Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $149.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $56.96. About 626,675 shares traded. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 19/04/2018 – Unilever: Share Buy-Back Is To Return Expected After Tax Proceeds From Spreads Disposal; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Continues to Expect FY18 Underlying Sales Growth 3% – 5% Range; 22/03/2018 – Columbia Threadneedle balks at Unilever restructuring; 23/04/2018 – UNILEVER INDONESIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.84T RUPIAH; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER SAYS INVESTORS CAN KEEP GETTING DIVIDENDS IN GBP OR $; 15/03/2018 – Unilever says moving HQ from UK `nothing to do with Brexit’; 15/03/2018 – Unilever: Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care Units to Be Located in London; 20/04/2018 – Unilever plans €6bn share buyback after sales dip; 15/05/2018 – Unilever Conference Call Scheduled By Bernstein AB for May. 22; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – FY REVENUE 90.77 BLN NAIRA VS 69.78 BLN NAIRA YR AGO

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (Call) (DXCM) by 97.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 3,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.25% . The institutional investor held 100 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12,000, down from 3,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.12B market cap company. The stock increased 5.13% or $7.56 during the last trading session, reaching $154.87. About 472,801 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 67.97% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 08/03/2018 – WAVEFORM: PTAB UPHOLDS PATENTS CHALLENGED BY DEXCOM; 08/03/2018 – RPT-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES RECEIVES FAVORABLE DECISION ON CRITICAL GLUCOSE MONITORING PATENTS; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM G6 ICGM CAN BE USED TO DETERMINE BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q LOSS/SHR 28C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 32c; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 09/04/2018 – DexCom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q REV. $184.4M, EST. $172.7M; 22/05/2018 – DEXCOM Short Thesis; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS PERMITTED MARKETING OF THE DEXCOM G6 INTEGRATED CONTINUOUS GLUCOSE MONITORING (ICGM) SYSTEM

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $893,400 activity. SAYER KEVIN R had sold 6,000 shares worth $893,400.

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $587.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IBB) by 3,920 shares to 4,020 shares, valued at $449,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Square Inc by 6,992 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,192 shares, and has risen its stake in United Rentals Inc (NYSE:URI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.47 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold DXCM shares while 136 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 96.78 million shares or 13.30% more from 85.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.04% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). 54,000 were reported by Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp. Tobam reported 192,194 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 665,126 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Old Bank In has 0.06% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Voloridge Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 18,861 shares. 5.25 million were accumulated by Blackrock. Hbk Ltd Partnership stated it has 37,800 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Vident Advisory Ltd Co owns 7,297 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Weiss Multi reported 47,600 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 79,199 shares. First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc reported 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Federated Investors Pa owns 591,406 shares. The New York-based Amer Group has invested 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). 4,867 were accumulated by Da Davidson & Co.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.54B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp Com (NYSE:TGT) by 21,019 shares to 205,766 shares, valued at $16.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crh Plc Adr (NYSE:CRH) by 16,871 shares in the quarter, for a total of 494,717 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI).