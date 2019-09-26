As Unilever Nv (UN) Market Valuation Declined, Azimuth Capital Management Has Raised Stake; Wd (WDFC) Holder Vgi Partners Pty LTD Upped Position by $4.74 Million as Stock Rose

Azimuth Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Unilever Nv (UN) by 70.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc bought 34,969 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 84,742 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.15M, up from 49,773 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Unilever Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $60.2. About 530,234 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 18/05/2018 – FITCH REVISES UNILEVER OUTLOOK TO STABLE; AFFIRMS AT ‘A+’; 15/03/2018 – Unilever picks Rotterdam over London as corporate HQ; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA FY NET INCOME 7.45B NAIRA; 15/03/2018 – Unilever denies HQ move from UK sparked by Brexit; 15/03/2018 – Unilever to Create Single Legal Entity Incorporated in Netherlands; 15/03/2018 – The Cable – Theresa May, Unilever & Toys R Us; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA 1Q REV. 165.3M CEDIS; 02/05/2018 – Investors Push Back Against Unilever Executive Pay Motion; 15/03/2018 – DUTCH PM RUTTE SAYS UNILEVER CHOICE CREATES EMPLOYMENT: ANP; 09/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA COMMENTS IN STATEMENT ON NSE WEBSITE

Vgi Partners Pty Ltd increased its stake in Wd (WDFC) by 8.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd bought 29,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.39% . The institutional investor held 367,937 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.52M, up from 338,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vgi Partners Pty Ltd who had been investing in Wd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $182.99. About 24,759 shares traded. WD-40 Company (NASDAQ:WDFC) has risen 13.16% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.16% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 23 investors sold WDFC shares while 82 reduced holdings.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Us Tot Mkt Etf (VTI) by 13,314 shares to 29,318 shares, valued at $4.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 4,806 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,699 shares, and cut its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).