As Unilever Nv Adr (UN) Share Value Declined, Gardner Russo & Gardner Decreased Its Stake; As Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stock Value Declined, Maverick Capital LTD Has Upped Its Position by $28.00 Million

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 39.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 466,630 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The hedge fund held 1.66M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $101.17 million, up from 1.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $53.11. About 3.57 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY WILL BUY SANDS BETHLEHEM PROPERTY IN PENNSYLVANIA; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands to Sell Sands Bethlehem to Wind Creek Hospitality; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Las Vegas Sands, LLC’s Incremental Loan ‘BBB’; Affirms IDR; 04/04/2018 – Sands China Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 03/04/2018 – Casino Guidelines in Japan Could Benefit MGM, Las Vegas Sands; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Boosted by New Tax Laws — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Room Rev $445M; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $71; 22/04/2018 – DJ Las Vegas Sands Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LVS); 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc decreased its stake in Unilever Nv Adr (UN) by 7.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc sold 1.01 million shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 13.31M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $775.80 million, down from 14.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner Llc who had been investing in Unilever Nv Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $156.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $60.04. About 1.37M shares traded or 25.00% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 24/05/2018 – Unilever’s Ghana Unit Sees Growing Economy to Bolster Sales; 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hindustan Unilever seeks NCLT nod to transfer 21 bln rupees to P&L account – Mint; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Global Dividend Cuts Roche, Buys More Unilever; 15/05/2018 – Unilever Conference Call Scheduled By Bernstein AB for May. 22; 23/04/2018 – UNILEVER INDONESIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.84T RUPIAH; 16/03/2018 – Unilever says Brexit not behind Rotterdam move; 19/04/2018 – Unilever 1Q 2018 Revenue Falls; Announces EUR6 Billion Buyback Program; 07/03/2018 – FIRE AT UNILEVER PRODUCTION FACILITY IN ROTTERDAM: FIRE DEPT; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Backs FY18 View; 19/04/2018 – Unilever 1Q Turnover Excluding Spreads EUR11.9B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ls Investment Advsrs Lc holds 0.01% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) or 2,588 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc owns 607 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The California-based Whittier Tru Com has invested 0% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Cwm Ltd Liability invested in 46,485 shares. The California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Invest Limited Liability has invested 0.31% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Tocqueville Asset LP reported 0.14% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Sumitomo Life Insur holds 26,490 shares. First Foundation has invested 0.1% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans reported 1.53M shares. Cibc Markets reported 0% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). The New York-based Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Cadence Mgmt Ltd Liability has 18,279 shares. Sageworth Trust Company has 145 shares. Regions invested in 9,926 shares.

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $7.54B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 589,610 shares to 1.82 million shares, valued at $5.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 666,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,860 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS).

