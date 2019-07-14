As Unilever N V (UN) Stock Value Rose, Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company Has Cut Its Holding; Anadarko Pete (APC) Stock Value Rose While Stevens Capital Management LP Lifted Stake by $8.18 Million

Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 17.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company sold 30,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,241 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17M, down from 170,588 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust Company who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $60.54. About 594,653 shares traded. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 5.07% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s move is not all about Brexit, but . .; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER SAYS INVESTORS CAN KEEP GETTING DIVIDENDS IN GBP OR $; 12/04/2018 – Unilever Nigeria Debt Risk Falls 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, Sanofi, Sogou Inc. Sponsored ADR, Unilever, Ja; 08/05/2018 – Unilever Ice Cream Heats up the Freezer Aisle with 20 New Frozen Treats; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER SAYS HARISH MANWANI TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Board Decides to Locate Headquarters in Rotterdam; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder balks at London HQ move; 09/05/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA TO SELL MARGARINE BUSINESS TO SIGMA BIDCO; 15/03/2018 – FITCH: NO RATING IMPACT FROM UNILEVER’S PLANNED SIMPLIFICATION

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 515.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 181,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 216,985 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.87 million, up from 35,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $73.11. About 9.01 million shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 10/04/2018 – ONGC VIDESH PARTNER IN ANADARKO’S MOZAMBIQUE GAS PROJECT; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY – EXECUTION OF DEAL TO PURCHASE RAM POWELL UNIT, RELATED ASSETS, FROM SHELL OFFSHORE, EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION AND ANADARKO US OFFSHORE; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM APC.N SEEKING $14-$15 BLN FROM BANKS, EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES FOR MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, International, Deepwater & Exploration; 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Names Mitchell W. Ingram EVP, Intl, Deepwater & Exploration; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – OIL PRODUCERS’ ANADARKO, CNOOC, PETRONAS AND STATOIL INTERESTED IN OFFSHORE AUCTION IN ARGENTINA -ENERGY MIN; 10/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – Anadarko Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 30,160 shares to 19,750 shares, valued at $422,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 17,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,983 shares, and cut its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Resources invested in 6.97M shares. Tctc Ltd Liability Company holds 0.14% or 58,050 shares in its portfolio. Jcic Asset Management has invested 0% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Tower Bridge Advisors stated it has 57,552 shares. Lockheed Martin Inv Mgmt Com, a Maryland-based fund reported 51,900 shares. Estabrook Cap Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Checchi Cap Advisers holds 0.02% or 4,661 shares. Art Advisors Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). 212,500 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Oakbrook Ltd Llc invested in 16,000 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Westport Asset Incorporated invested in 0.88% or 27,652 shares. 5,669 are owned by Group One Trading Lp. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust stated it has 64,811 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Connecticut-based Pettee has invested 0.38% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Bridgeway Capital has 0.49% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) for 860,450 shares.