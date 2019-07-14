As Unilever N.V. (UN) Stock Price Rose, Yacktman Asset Management LP Cut Its Stake by $785,726; Accenture Plc (ACN) Position Held by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp bought 2,744 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 132,422 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.31 million, up from 129,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $196.21. About 1.98M shares traded or 10.38% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 16/05/2018 – IT Services Market in Latin America 2018-2022 with Accenture, Capgemini, HCL Technologies, IBM, and Sonda Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 31/05/2018 – OpenX Appoints Accenture Executive Roxanne Taylor to Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Rev $10.07B; 23/03/2018 – Techedge considers new acquisitions following NIMBL takeover, plans Milan IPO – CEO; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low; 20/03/2018 – Publicis seeks to boost growth by going deeper into consulting; 16/04/2018 – New Accenture Study Finds 87 Percent of Focused Cyberattacks Are Prevented; 15/03/2018 – Accenture Named #1 IT Service Provider by Everest Group; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged People for Work in the Digital Age; 26/03/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Service Providers, Worldwide

Yacktman Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Unilever N.V. (UN) by 5.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp sold 13,547 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 256,575 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.96 million, down from 270,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Unilever N.V. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $60.54. About 594,653 shares traded. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 5.07% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 16/03/2018 – Unilever’s Rotterdam decision bodes well for MBAs; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER FINAL DIV/SHR 12 RUPEES; 10/05/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER VOTE ON MAY 10 TO SELL SPREADS BUSINESS TO PRIVATE EQUITY FIRM KKR -NOTICE TO INVESTORS; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER: 35.81% VOTES AGAINST DIRECTORS’ PAY POLICY AT AGM; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Net Profit INR13.51 Billion; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q NET INCOME 13.5B RUPEES; 17/03/2018 – Times (GB) [Reg]: Mega mergers on the way after shake-up at Unilever; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s move is not all about Brexit, but; 17/04/2018 – Implementation of Tork EasyCube® Software Reduces the Number of Cleaning Rounds From 90 to 68 per Day at Unilever Headquarters

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82B and $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 9,707 shares to 521,799 shares, valued at $21.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerco (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 12,716 shares in the quarter, for a total of 178,495 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE:XOM).

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27M and $526.75M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 6,625 shares to 259,283 shares, valued at $12.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 5,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,544 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).