As Unilever N.V. (UN) Stock Price Rose, Inverness Counsel Upped Its Stake by $1.52 Million; Pier Capital Position in First Merchants (FRME) Has Lowered as Stock Declined

Pier Capital Llc decreased its stake in First Merchants Corp (FRME) by 16.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pier Capital Llc sold 36,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.39% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 183,771 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77 million, down from 220,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pier Capital Llc who had been investing in First Merchants Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.35. About 246,134 shares traded. First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) has declined 19.08% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FRME News: 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q EPS 74c; 25/04/2018 – First Merchants 1Q Net $36.7M; 06/03/2018 First Merchants Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 22C/SHR FROM 18C, EST. 19C; 23/03/2018 – First Merchants Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Corporation Raises Its Quarter Cash Dividend 22.22% to $0.22 Per Share; 25/04/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.92%; 10/05/2018 – First Merchants Raises Qtrly Cash Div 22.22% to $0.22 Per Shr; 12/04/2018 – First Merchants Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – FIRST MERCHANTS RAISES QUARTER CASH DIV 22.22% TO $0.22/SHR

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Unilever N.V. (UN) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 26,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 579,093 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.76M, up from 552,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Unilever N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $60.72. About 891,570 shares traded. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 5.07% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 12/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hindustan Unilever sues former top officials for data theft – Mint; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER: 35.81% VOTES AGAINST DIRECTORS’ PAY POLICY AT AGM; 18/04/2018 – Unilever faces unrest over UK exit; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER CEO EXPECTS MORE M&A IN RETAIL SECTOR; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA 1Q BASIC EPS 0.68 CEDIS; 16/03/2018 – Unilever’s Rotterdam decision bodes well for MBAs; 13/04/2018 – Sky News: Unilever faces shareholder backlash over top executives’ bonuses; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Revenue INR90.03 Billion vs. INR 87.73 Billion a Year Earlier; 07/03/2018 – UNILEVER – ANN FUDGE WILL BE RETIRING FROM UNILEVER N.V. AND PLC BOARDS AT CONCLUSION OF 2018 AGMS HAVING SERVED FOR NINE YEARS ON BOARDS; 02/05/2018 – Unilever shareholders give tepid support to new pay policy

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49B and $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brown (NYSE:BF.B) by 9,965 shares to 5,741 shares, valued at $303,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (Prn) (EFA) by 4,808 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,820 shares, and cut its stake in Eli Lilly&Co (NYSE:LLY).

More notable recent Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Next 737 MAX un-grounding efforts – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Profitconfidential.com with their article: “Alteryx Inc: Stock Up 98%, Blowing Past Aggressive 2019 Stock Forecast; Remains Bullish – Profit Confidential” published on July 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Brookfield Business Partners Completes Sale of BGRS Toronto Stock Exchange:BBU.UN – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Brookfield Business Partners Announces $795 Million Equity Offering Toronto Stock Exchange:BBU.UN – GlobeNewswire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks That Should Be Every Young Investorâ€™s First Choice – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 sales for $12,976 activity. On Friday, February 1 Sherman Patrick A bought $482 worth of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) or 13 shares.

Analysts await First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 2.50% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FRME’s profit will be $40.73 million for 11.39 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by First Merchants Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.13% EPS growth.

Pier Capital Llc, which manages about $644.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 21,642 shares to 203,999 shares, valued at $8.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cryoport Inc by 165,229 shares in the quarter, for a total of 505,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Stemline Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:STML).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold FRME shares while 57 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 35.99 million shares or 2.64% more from 35.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 14,430 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pl Cap Advisors Llc holds 751,333 shares or 8.04% of its portfolio. Victory Cap holds 0% or 10,865 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 136,232 shares. Boston Ltd Com accumulated 14,811 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt invested 0.01% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Greenwood Associate Ltd Llc holds 5,704 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,843 shares. Veritable Lp invested in 0.01% or 14,089 shares. Cap Fund Mngmt owns 13,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Co (Trc) stated it has 112 shares. Minerva Advsr Lc holds 11,960 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Intrust Bancorp Na has invested 0.25% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc holds 0.01% or 236,168 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs stated it has 34,083 shares.

More notable recent First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “First Merchants (FRME) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock? First Merchants (FRME) Could Be a Great Choice – Nasdaq” published on March 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About First Merchants Corporation (FRME) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “First Merchants Corporation to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast – Benzinga” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “First Merchants Corporation (FRME) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 17, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 16, 2019.