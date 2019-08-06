As Unilever N.V. (UN) Stock Declined, Inverness Counsel Increased Position; As Diageo P L C (DEO) Market Value Declined, Tiedemann Wealth Management Has Raised Stake

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 232.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc bought 6,042 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.17% . The institutional investor held 8,642 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 2,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $162.96. About 105,352 shares traded. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 13.88% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.88% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 12/04/2018 – Diageo’s East African Breweries aims to tap rising spirits demand in Kenya; 15/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC – ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF BELSAZAR GMBH, A PREMIUM APERITIF FROM GERMANY’S BLACK FOREST; 24/05/2018 – Brands Include Seagram’s VO, Goldschlager, Myers’s Rum, Popov, Romana; 15/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Diageo $Benchmark; 2Y, 2Y FRN, 5Y, 10Y; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to Invest GBP150 Million in Visitor Attraction; 02/05/2018 – Diageo Appoints Claudia Schubert President U.S. Spirits & Canada, Diageo North America; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Is Said to Seek Popov, Myers’s Sale for Up to $1 Billion; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO); 01/05/2018 – DIAGEO NAMES SHIRE CHAIR SUSAN KILSBY TO BOARD

Inverness Counsel Llc increased its stake in Unilever N.V. (UN) by 4.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inverness Counsel Llc bought 26,277 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 579,093 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.76 million, up from 552,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inverness Counsel Llc who had been investing in Unilever N.V. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $56.49. About 584,236 shares traded. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 15/03/2018 – Unilever Continue to Apply UK and Dutch Corporate Governance Codes; 15/03/2018 – DUTCH PM RUTTE SAYS UNILEVER CHOICE CREATES EMPLOYMENT: ANP; 15/03/2018 – Unilever says moving HQ from UK `nothing to do with Brexit’; 15/03/2018 – Unilever FTSE Membership May Be at Stake in Structure Overhaul; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q REV. 90B RUPEES, EST. 89B; 15/03/2018 – Unilever denies HQ move from UK sparked by Brexit; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s move is not all about Brexit, but . .; 15/03/2018 – Unilever move to Rotterdam dents May’s Brexit vow of business as usual; 07/03/2018 – Investing.com: Unilever’s Flora Food to close jumbo buyout loan; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder baulks at London HQ move

Inverness Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.49 billion and $1.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apergy Corp by 285,370 shares to 288,830 shares, valued at $11.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 13,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 143,746 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR).

Tiedemann Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $5.35B and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJK) by 11,823 shares to 23,483 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2,636 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,617 shares, and cut its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).