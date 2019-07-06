As Unilever N V (UN) Share Value Rose, Wallace Capital Management Has Decreased by $326,192 Its Position; Blair William & Company Has Lifted Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stake by $2.92 Million as Stock Value Rose

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 16.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 22,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 163,976 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.99 million, up from 141,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $134.23. About 827,493 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 5,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 360,798 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.03 million, down from 366,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $61.62. About 672,323 shares traded. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 5.07% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 28/03/2018 – Unilever Confirms Plans to Close Factory in Norwich; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER SAYS HARISH MANWANI TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN; 15/03/2018 – Unilever’s move is not all about Brexit, but; 04/04/2018 – The Drum: Unilever agency team lead Soche Picard joins retail shop Arc to North American CEO; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 23/04/2018 – UNILEVER INDONESIA 1Q NET INCOME 1.84T RUPIAH; 19/04/2018 – Unilever 1Q Turnover Excluding Spreads EUR11.9B; 15/03/2018 – Unilever: Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care Units to Be Located in London; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Plans $7.4 Billion Buyback (Video); 13/04/2018 – Unilever faces potential shareholder unrest over pay policy

More notable recent Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Unilever N.V. (UN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LiveChat Software – High Growth, High Dividend At A Fair Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on June 29, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Add These 5 Alternative Asset Investments to Your TFSA – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) were released by: Techcrunch.com and their article: “Slack prices IPO at $26 per share – TechCrunch” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Chewy Stock Is the Most Promising IPO of 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24 million and $723.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Loews Corp (NYSE:L) by 19,058 shares to 425,555 shares, valued at $20.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dufry Ag by 41,235 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,116 shares, and has risen its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 73,399 shares to 2.05 million shares, valued at $132.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charter Communications Inc N by 9,213 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,282 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ISTB).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.60 million activity. 18,350 shares valued at $2.26 million were bought by MARTIN J LANDIS on Wednesday, April 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Secs Lc accumulated 0.11% or 16,229 shares. Nebraska-based America First Investment Advsr Llc has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc has invested 0.28% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Peapack Gladstone Fincl Corporation stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). 1.70M were reported by Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt. 309,353 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase And Company. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv owns 0.03% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 70,581 shares. Oppenheimer & Com reported 0.06% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 3.00M shares. Atlanta Cap Mngmt Co L L C holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 260,043 shares. Redwood Invests Limited Liability Company stated it has 63,314 shares. Ameriprise has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 8,129 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Mercantile Company reported 0.27% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Allstate Corporation accumulated 33,882 shares.

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can This REIT Take On Amazon? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “New Highs For Apartment REIT Stocks Show Investor Confidence – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CubeSmart Emerging Market Share And Upscale Portfolio Among Self Storage REITs – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.