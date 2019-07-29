As Unilever N V (UN) Share Value Rose, Mckinley Capital Management Has Cut Its Holding; Crestwood Capital Management LP Boosted Its Ansys (ANSS) Holding by $1.65 Million as Stock Value Rose

Mckinley Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 47.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc sold 13,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 14,940 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $871,000, down from 28,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $59. About 407,118 shares traded. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 5.07% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 14/03/2018 – Sky News: Boards of Dove-maker Unilever finalise move to axe UK HQ; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Backs FY18 View; 08/05/2018 – Unilever PLC Starts Buy Back Scheme As Announced on April 19; 18/04/2018 – Unilever faces mounting investor unrest over UK exit; 07/03/2018 – UNILEVER – ANN FUDGE WILL BE RETIRING FROM UNILEVER N.V. AND PLC BOARDS AT CONCLUSION OF 2018 AGMS HAVING SERVED FOR NINE YEARS ON BOARDS; 13/04/2018 – Unilever faces shareholder rebellion over executive pay; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Continue to Apply UK and Dutch Corporate Governance Codes; 09/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA APPROVES DIV OF 50 KOBO/SHR, PAYABLE MAY 11; 25/05/2018 – Bill George: As consumer giants struggle, Unilever rises above the pack; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Divorces the U.K. (Video)

Crestwood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Ansys Inc (ANSS) by 18.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crestwood Capital Management Lp bought 9,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,780 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.56 million, up from 48,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crestwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ansys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.12 during the last trading session, reaching $210.03. About 82,796 shares traded. ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) has risen 11.97% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ANSS News: 04/05/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $163 FROM $160; 19/04/2018 – ANSYS Additive Manufacturing Solutions Transform Aerospace and Defense, Biotech and Automotive Industries; 22/03/2018 – Global Chemical Software Market 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are ANSYS, Frontline Data Solutions, RURO & SFS Chemical Safety – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – ANSYS 19.1 Delivers the First Comprehensive Solution for Simulation-Based Digital Twins; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS BUYS OPTIS, BECOMES INDUSTRY’S LEADING SOLUTION PROVIDER; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS Acquires OPTIS, Becomes Industry’s Leading Solution Provider For Autonomous Vehicle Simulation; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS TO BUY OPTICAL SIMULATION LEADER OPTIS; 22/03/2018 – ANSYS INC ANSS.O – MANAGEMENT WILL PROVIDE FURTHER DETAILS REGARDING TRANSACTION AND ITS IMPACT ON 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK AFTER CLOSING; 02/05/2018 – ANSYS: CONDITIONS TO LAWTRUST ACQUISITION TO BE MET BY END MAY; 26/04/2018 – Embraer and ANSYS Accelerate Time to Market for Next-Generation Aircraft

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13B and $1.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 6,322 shares to 165,535 shares, valued at $15.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 32,093 shares in the quarter, for a total of 194,517 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Crestwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.75 billion and $176.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brinks Co (NYSE:BCO) by 8,640 shares to 132,840 shares, valued at $10.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pagseguro Digital Ltd by 37,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,743 shares, and cut its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $601,060 activity.