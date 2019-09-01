As Unilever N V (UN) Share Value Declined, Voloridge Investment Management Lowered Stake; Check Capital Management Stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Upped as Market Value Declined

Check Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 17.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Check Capital Management Inc bought 2,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 17,800 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, up from 15,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Check Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 6.00M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s experimental diabetes pill proved better at lowering blood sugar levels than Eli Lilly and Boehringer Ingelheim’s established Jardiance; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – JNJ: PHARMA SEGMENT IS DRIVING UPBEAT OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 26/03/2018 – $BLUE $CELG $JNJ BCMA CAR-T competitor -; 12/04/2018 – Socrates Health Solutions, Developer of Socrates Companion™ Noninvasive Blood Glucose Self-Monitoring Device, Announces Expanded Role of John Maynard; 16/03/2018 – J&J – TRANSACTION WAS CONTEMPLATED IN COMPANY’S GUIDANCE PROVIDED ON JANUARY 23, 2018; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chronic Kidney Disease; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%

Voloridge Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 68.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc sold 40,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 18,897 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 59,679 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $62.09. About 1.47 million shares traded or 34.72% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 12/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hindustan Unilever sues former top officials for data theft – Mint; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER: 35.81% VOTES AGAINST DIRECTORS’ PAY POLICY AT AGM; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Revenue INR90.03 Billion vs. INR 87.73 Billion a Year Earlier; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Boards to Finalize Moving HQ From UK to the Netherlands -Sky News; 11/04/2018 – KKR & Co: Appointment Effective After Completion of Unilever Transaction; 15/03/2018 – STEPHEN BAKER SAYS UNILEVER HQ MOVE IS UNRELATED TO BREXIT; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Prices $2.1 Bln Bond Issue; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Divorces the U.K. (Video); 02/05/2018 – Unilever to Consult Investors After Strong Dissent on Pay Policy; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – RECOMMEND PAYMENT OF A DIVIDEND IN RESPECT OF THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER, 2017, OF 50 KOBO GROSS PER SHARE

Check Capital Management Inc, which manages about $796.94 million and $1.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway ‘A’ (BRKA) by 50 shares to 96 shares, valued at $28.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) by 13,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 412,965 shares, and cut its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.