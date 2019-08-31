As Unilever N V (UN) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Wallace Capital Management Lowered Its Stake; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Stock Price Declined, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Raised Holding by $1.54 Million

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 5,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 360,798 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.03 million, down from 366,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $160.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $62.09. About 1.47 million shares traded or 34.55% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder balks at London HQ move; 02/05/2018 – Investors Push Back Against Unilever Executive Pay Motion; 18/04/2018 – Unilever faces mounting investor unrest over UK exit; 11/04/2018 – KKR & CO- INTENDS TO APPOINT DAVID HAINES AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF GLOBAL SPREADS BUSINESS, SUBJECT TO,EFFECTIVE FROM COMPLETION OF DEAL WITH UNILEVER; 20/03/2018 – Unilever Priced a Quadruple-Tranche $2.1B Bond; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD HLL.NS – APPROVES RE-APPOINTMENT OF SANJIV MEHTA AS MD & CEO; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER SAYS ALL RESOLUTIONS APPROVED AT AGM; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Continues to Expect FY18 Underlying Sales Growth 3% – 5% Range; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER APPOINTS CEO SANJIV MEHTA AS CHAIRMAN; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Raises Quarterly Dividend to EUR0.3872 Vs EUR0.3585

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System bought 9,747 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 982,733 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.64 million, up from 972,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $156.07. About 7.29 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce announced an agreement on Tuesday to buy Mulesoft; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – EXPECTS MULESOFT DEAL TO REDUCE NON-GAAP OPER. MARGIN IMPROVEMENT TARGET FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JAN. 31, 2019; 11/04/2018 – Panaya to Showcase SFDC Change Delivery Solution at Salesforce World Tours; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 10/04/2018 – Movember Foundation Teams Up With Swrve To Drive Engagement And Fundraising Across Multiple Channels; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff: The economy is really ripping; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-23B ON MULESOFT; 22/03/2018 – Salesforce’s Taylor on M&A Strategy, Facebook’s Data Scandal (Video); 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS FIRST-TIME A3 SENIOR UNSECURED RATING TO SALESFORCE.COM; OUTLOOK STABLE

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24M and $723.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dufry Ag by 41,235 shares to 99,116 shares, valued at $10.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 6,990 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,729 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2,674 shares to 353,178 shares, valued at $88.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 9,840 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 975,587 shares, and cut its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG).

