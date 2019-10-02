As Unilever N V (UN) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Brown Brothers Harriman & Co Increased Stake; Orinda Asset Management Increases Stake in Arbor Rlty Tr (ABR)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 27.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 1.15M shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 5.29M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $321.27M, up from 4.14 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $159.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $60.61. About 1.03M shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 19/04/2018 – Unilever Backs FY18 View; 03/05/2018 – UNILEVER AGM ’18 – ALL RESOLUTIONS APPROVED; 20/04/2018 – UNILEVER NV UNc.AS : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 49.00 FROM EUR 47.00; RATING HOLD; 07/03/2018 – UNILEVER – ANN FUDGE WILL BE RETIRING FROM UNILEVER N.V. AND PLC BOARDS AT CONCLUSION OF 2018 AGMS HAVING SERVED FOR NINE YEARS ON BOARDS; 23/04/2018 – UNILEVER INDONESIA 1Q REV. 10.7T RUPIAH; 19/04/2018 – Unilever: Share Buy-Back Is To Return Expected After Tax Proceeds From Spreads Disposal; 07/03/2018 – FIRE AT UNILEVER PRODUCTION FACILITY IN ROTTERDAM: FIRE DEPT; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 11.21 BLN NAIRA VS 4.11 BLN NAIRA YR AGO; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Net Profit INR13.51 Billion; 24/05/2018 – Unilever’s Ghana Unit Sees Growing Economy to Bolster Sales

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (ABR) by 160.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 251,685 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05M, up from 96,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $13.07. About 661,607 shares traded. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has risen 8.78% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ABR News: 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – PRICING OF $100 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 5.625% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE MAY 1, 2023 AT 100% OF PAR; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Arbor Realty Cre 2017-FL1; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q EPS 42c; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO 25c/Share; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Raises Dividend to 25c; 05/03/2018 Arbor Announces the Appointment of Frank Lutz as Executive Vice President, Chief Production Officer; 16/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Prices Public Offering of 5.5M Shrs for Total Expected Gross Proceeds of Approximately $48.7M; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 1.8% Position in Arbor Realty Trust; 15/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 10/04/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Short-Interest Ratio Rises 105% to 16 Days

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77B and $15.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) by 7,629 shares to 592,487 shares, valued at $89.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 31,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,876 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ABR shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 41.36 million shares or 0.47% more from 41.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lpl Ltd Company reported 40,643 shares stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 0% or 19,072 shares in its portfolio. Quantbot Tech Lp holds 0.07% in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) or 58,746 shares. Scotia owns 15,762 shares. Caxton LP stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Germany-based Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has invested 0% in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc has 0% invested in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) for 153,590 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0% or 4,920 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Next Fin Gp reported 176 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reported 687,672 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.88M shares. Van Eck Assoc owns 437,329 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) for 57,266 shares. Salzhauer Michael holds 28,633 shares.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $28,763 activity.

