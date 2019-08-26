As Unilever N V (UN) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Wallace Capital Management Has Cut by $326,192 Its Position; Shoker Investment Counsel Holds Stake in Community Tr Bancorp (CTBI)

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 5,624 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 360,798 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.03 million, down from 366,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $157.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $60.54. About 716,249 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 14/03/2018 – UNILEVER IS SAID TO FAVOR SOLE BASE IN NETHERLANDS OVER U.K; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q TOTAL COSTS 71.8B RUPEES; 15/03/2018 – Unilever To to Crreate Single Legal Entity Inc in the Netherlands; 19/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Unilever Capital $2.1b Debt Offering in Four Parts; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Revenue INR90.03 Billion; 24/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA TO WIDEN DISTRIBUTION, INTRODUCE MORE PRODUCTS; 24/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA MD YEO SAYS IN INTERVIEW IN ACCRA; 07/03/2018 – FIRE AT UNILEVER PRODUCTION FACILITY IN ROTTERDAM: FIRE DEPT; 14/05/2018 – Yoga Guru’s Blitz in India Fails to Dent Unilever’s Sales Gain; 07/03/2018 – UNILEVER ULVR NOTIFICATION OF CHANGES TO BOARDS

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Community Tr Bancorp Inc (CTBI) by 469.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc bought 54,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 66,624 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 11,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Community Tr Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $689.58M market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $38.79. About 15,644 shares traded. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) has declined 14.31% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.31% the S&P500. Some Historical CTBI News: 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Earnings for the First Quarter 2018; 24/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Declares Its Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Community Trust Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTBI); 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Exits Community Trust Bancorp; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q EPS 89c; 16/04/2018 Community Trust Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Average; 18/04/2018 – COMMUNITY TRUST BANCORP 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 79C; 30/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Community Trust Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $34.6 Millio; 18/04/2018 – CTBI 1Q NIM TAXABLE-EQUIVALENT BASIS 3.65%, EST. 3.65%

Investors sentiment increased to 1.79 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold CTBI shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 10.03 million shares or 1.78% less from 10.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Martingale Asset Mngmt LP accumulated 89,435 shares. 16,658 are held by Zacks Invest Mgmt. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Llc holds 13,560 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Us Bancorp De, Minnesota-based fund reported 655 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 273,679 shares in its portfolio. 186,018 were reported by Thrivent Fin For Lutherans. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt holds 92,885 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Community Tru And Invest accumulated 8.8% or 1.74M shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) for 4,123 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 60,938 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI). Benjamin F Edwards & holds 0% in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) or 180 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc reported 35,212 shares. Aperio Gp Ltd Co owns 8,607 shares.

Since August 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $39,330 activity.

Shoker Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $166.13 million and $135.44M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,662 shares to 5,189 shares, valued at $1.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.