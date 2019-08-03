As Unilever N V N Y Shs New (UN) Shares Declined, Clean Yield Group Increased by $772,270 Its Stake; As Marathon Pete (MPC) Share Value Declined, Burney Co Lowered Stake by $2.07 Million

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Unilever N V N Y Shs New (UN) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 13,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 108,040 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.30 million, up from 94,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Unilever N V N Y Shs New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $151.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $57.64. About 1.18M shares traded or 23.08% up from the average. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Revenue INR90.03 Billion; 15/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hindustan Unilever seeks NCLT nod to transfer 21 bln rupees to P&L account – Mint; 03/05/2018 – UNILEVER AGM ’18 – ALL RESOLUTIONS APPROVED; 11/05/2018 – UNILEVER NAMED YOUNGME MOON AS VICE-CHAIR, SR IND. DIRECTOR; 23/03/2018 – Unilever shareholder baulks at London HQ move; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q REV. 90B RUPEES, EST. 89B; 14/03/2018 – Unilever Board Meets On Possible Move To Rotterdam; 09/05/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA TO SELL MARGARINE BUSINESS TO SIGMA BIDCO; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact from Unilever’s Proposed Corporate Structure Simplification; 14/05/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER 4Q NET INCOME 13.5B RUPEES, EST. 13.30B

Burney Co decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (MPC) by 18.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burney Co sold 35,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.94% . The institutional investor held 150,146 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.99M, down from 185,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burney Co who had been investing in Marathon Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 5.01M shares traded. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 22/05/2018 – BOE Vlieghe: MPC Saw Rate Rises Coming “A Little Later” In May Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Offer Represents a Premium of 24.4% to Andeavor’s Closing Price on April 27; 16/05/2018 – RBI: REVISED MEETING SCHEDULE OF MPC FOR 2018-19; 18/04/2018 – POLISH MPC PLANS TO TALK ABOUT POTENTIAL FUTURE UNCONVENTIONAL TOOLS AIMED AT SUPPORTING ECONOMY – MPC MEMBER KROPIWNICKI; 22/03/2018 – SENATE APPROVALS MEAN NIGERIA CENTRAL BANK’S MPC NOW HAS SUFFICIENT NUMBERS TO MEET; 25/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM CORP MPC.N SETS DIVIDEND OF $0.46/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Dawn Kopecki: BREAKING: Marathon Petroleum to buy San Antonio-based Andeavor in $23.3 billion deal; 17/04/2018 – PRAXAIR INC – HAS BEGUN SUPPLYING HYDROGEN TO MARATHON PETROLEUM CORPORATION’S REFINERY IN GARYVILLE, LOUISIANA; 30/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum to Buy Andeavor in Biggest Oil Refining Deal; 11/04/2018 – GLAPINSKI: NEXT MPC MAY NEED TO FACE LOWER ECONOMIC GROWTH

Burney Co, which manages about $1.33B and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp New (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 16,354 shares to 273,506 shares, valued at $10.94 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10,668 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Helen Of Troy Corp Ltd (NASDAQ:HELE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.61, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MPC shares while 291 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 493.72 million shares or 0.32% more from 492.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Capital owns 0.04% invested in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 23,278 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 64,922 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Wilshire Secs, a California-based fund reported 4,986 shares. Calamos Lc holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 473,748 shares. Hudock Cap Limited Liability Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 179 shares. Adams Natural Fund Incorporated holds 355,785 shares or 3.61% of its portfolio. Bridges Inv Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Adams Diversified Equity Fund reported 167,525 shares. Fisher Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). First Eagle Investment Ltd stated it has 0.12% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Putnam Invs Limited Liability Company stated it has 414,683 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. The California-based First Republic Inv Inc has invested 0.08% in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC). Caprock Group Incorporated holds 0.05% or 3,890 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) for 139,798 shares. Greenleaf Trust owns 7,862 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Class A by 848 shares to 852 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuit Com (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,407 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).