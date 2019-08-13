As Unilever N V N Y Shs New (UN) Market Valuation Declined, Clean Yield Group Increased by $772,270 Its Stake; As Dave & Busters Entmt (PLAY) Stock Price Declined, Holder Victory Capital Management Lowered Its Holding by $5.56 Million

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (PLAY) by 13.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 113,484 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.13% . The institutional investor held 700,870 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.95 million, down from 814,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $38.99. About 552,136 shares traded. Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) has declined 14.83% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PLAY News: 15/05/2018 – Sheffield Asset Management Buys 1.5% of Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q EPS 85c; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S 4Q ADJ EPS 61C, EST. 60C; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 03/04/2018 – DAVE & BUSTER’S ENTERTAINMENT – QTRLY COMPARABLE STORE SALES (13 WEEKS), DECREASED 5.9%; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Down in Low to Mid Single Digits; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Net $35.6M; 14/05/2018 – Hill Path Capital Buys New 3% Position in Dave & Buster’s; 03/04/2018 – Dave & Busters 4Q Rev $304.9M; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Exits Dave & Buster’s

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Unilever N V N Y Shs New (UN) by 14.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 13,315 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 108,040 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.30M, up from 94,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Unilever N V N Y Shs New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $57.52. About 952,065 shares traded. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 0.68% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Revenue INR90.03 Billion; 15/03/2018 – The Cable – Theresa May, Unilever & Toys R Us; 12/04/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Hindustan Unilever sues former top officials for data theft – Mint; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Divorces the U.K. (Video); 18/04/2018 – Unilever faces mounting investor unrest over UK exit; 07/03/2018 – FIRE AT UNILEVER PRODUCTION FACILITY IN ROTTERDAM: FIRE DEPT; 18/04/2018 – Unilever faces unrest over UK exit; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA 1Q BASIC EPS 0.68 CEDIS; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER CEO: EU MIGRATION TO U.K. POST-BREXIT ‘SERIOUS ISSUE’; 14/05/2018 – Hindustan Unilever January-March Revenue INR90.03 Billion vs. INR 87.73 Billion a Year Earlier

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold PLAY shares while 62 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 37.35 million shares or 4.80% less from 39.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Selway Asset has 1.73% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 51,960 shares. Sheffield Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 7.22% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 63,310 shares. Gam Holdings Ag invested in 0.01% or 7,128 shares. Maverick Capital owns 12,340 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Advsr has invested 0.02% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). Moreover, Scout Invs Inc has 0.09% invested in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) for 89,418 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 59,614 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 14,970 shares. First Interstate National Bank holds 0% or 347 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement reported 59,392 shares stake. Victory Cap Mngmt owns 700,870 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cwm Ltd Com reported 265 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Leuthold Group Limited Co accumulated 44,200 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Alps Advsr has invested 0% in Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 13,022 shares.

Victory Capital Management Inc, which manages about $35.27B and $43.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 27,884 shares to 145,339 shares, valued at $20.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 362,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Fbl Finl Group Inc (NYSE:FFG).

Analysts await Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) to report earnings on September, 13. They expect $0.88 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.84 per share. PLAY’s profit will be $32.00 million for 11.08 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.12% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “While Lyft Stock has Potential, Near-term Risks Outweigh the Upside – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “How Do Bonds Work? And Are They Better Than Stocks – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Weekly Cannabis Stock News: Curaleaf Makes a Power Play – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ADTRAN (ADTN) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T Stock is Now the Content Play Formerly Known as a Tech Stock – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 19, 2019.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53 million and $247.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,574 shares to 24,361 shares, valued at $2.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Edgewell Pers Care Co Com by 46,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,985 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) news were published by: Profitconfidential.com which released: “Alteryx Inc: Shares Up 124% in 2019 as Q2 Results Crush Estimates – Profit Confidential” on August 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “A Conversation on ESG and Sustainability With As You Sow CEO Andrew Behar – Motley Fool” published on July 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Volunteers of Atento Contribute to Unicef´s Fundraising Campaign “Un Sol Para Los Chicos” in Argentina – PRNewswire” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Unilever: Eyeing Growth Opportunities In Emerging Markets – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Brookfield Business Partners to Acquire Control of Genworth Canada – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 13, 2019.