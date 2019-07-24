As Unifirst (UNF) Stock Rose, Holder River Road Asset Management Boosted Holding; Menta Capital Has Lowered Position in A10 Networks (ATEN) by $525,546 as Market Value Declined

River Road Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Unifirst Corporation (UNF) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River Road Asset Management Llc bought 8,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 277,530 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.60 million, up from 268,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River Road Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unifirst Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $188.49. About 79,266 shares traded. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has declined 7.04% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Unifirst, Globant S.A, Kimball International, Green, Medical Transcription; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Raising Qtrly Div to $0.1125 Per Shr for Common Stk and to $0.09 Per Shr for Class B Common Stk; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY REV. $1.66B TO $1.67B, EST. $1.65B; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.56, REV VIEW $1.65 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST TO BOOST QTR DIV TO 11.25C/SHR FROM 3.75C, EST. 3.75C; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP – TAX REFORM & $146.0 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE ANTICIPATED TO RESULT IN ESTIMATED $0.15 INCREASE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 UNIFIRST 2Q EPS $2.85; 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Rev $419.3M; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST 2Q ADJ EPS $1.38, EST. $1.14

Menta Capital Llc decreased its stake in A10 Networks Inc (ATEN) by 39.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menta Capital Llc sold 75,078 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 113,228 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $803,000, down from 188,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menta Capital Llc who had been investing in A10 Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $564.28M market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $7.54. About 83,161 shares traded. A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) has risen 3.61% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ATEN News: 03/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of A10 Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 21, 2018 (ATEN); 06/04/2018 – A10 Networks Receives Expected NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 10-K Filing; 10/04/2018 – A10 Networks Announces Ultra-high Capacity Software Solutions for SDN and NFV Deployments; 22/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of A10 Networks, Inc. Investors (ATEN); 16/03/2018 – A10 NETWORKS INC – PLANS TO DECLASSIFY BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND APPOINTS NEW BOARD MEMBER; 03/05/2018 – Gemspring Capital Completes Acquisition of A10 Capital; 16/03/2018 – A10 NETWORKS INC – BOARD WILL SUBMIT A PROPOSAL TO DECLASSIFY BOARD OF DIRECTORS AT ITS 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 27/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by A10 Networks, Inc. (ATEN); 16/03/2018 – A10 Networks Delays Filing Form-10K; 04/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of A10 Networks, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead

Analysts await A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $-0.10 EPS, down 900.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $-0.14 actual EPS reported by A10 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% EPS growth.

More notable recent A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Landsâ€™ End, Inc. (LE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “A10 Networks DDoS Threat Intelligence Finds IoT Devices a Growing Part of Global DDoS Weapon Arsenals – Business Wire” published on March 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Media Alert: A10 Networks to Demonstrate AI-Driven DDoS Protection and Network Security Solutions at InfoSecurity Europe 2019 – Business Wire” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Scale Issue For A10 Networks – Seeking Alpha” published on October 10, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “A10 Networks Thunder® Convergent Firewall Selected for 5G Network Deployment by Major Japanese Mobile Carrier – Business Wire” with publication date: January 08, 2019.

Menta Capital Llc, which manages about $2.11B and $228.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 15,525 shares to 25,425 shares, valued at $675,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Steel Dynamics Inc (NASDAQ:STLD) by 16,321 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM).

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $832,042 activity. Shares for $788,405 were sold by The Ronald D Croatti Trust – 1993.

River Road Asset Management Llc, which manages about $10.26B and $4.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc C by 53,200 shares to 949,992 shares, valued at $40.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) by 40,523 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.08 million shares, and cut its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold UNF shares while 45 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 14.40 million shares or 5.48% less from 15.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alps Advsr owns 0.01% invested in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) for 5,197 shares. First Tru Advisors Limited Partnership has 31,435 shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 70,709 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Cornercap Inv Counsel owns 6,755 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd accumulated 138,465 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.01% invested in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). 147,648 were reported by London Co Of Virginia. 7,071 were accumulated by Gsa Capital Partners Llp. 2,266 were reported by Dsam Prns (London) Ltd. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). 50 are owned by Ftb Advsr. 861 are held by Ls Ltd Com. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com reported 40,927 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bogle Invest Mgmt LP De has 0.41% invested in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF).

More notable recent UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UniFirst Corp. (UNF) CEO Steven Sintros on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on October 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More on UniFirst’s Q1 – Seeking Alpha” published on January 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “UniFirst Wins Stevie Award for Recruitment Initiative of the Year – PRNewswire” on March 04, 2019. More interesting news about UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UniFirst Corp (UNF) Tops Q3 EPS by 77c, Outlook Beats Consensus – StreetInsider.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Has UniFirst Stock Gotten Ahead of Itself? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.