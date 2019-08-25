As Unifirst (UNF) Share Price Rose, Fairpointe Capital Has Lifted Its Holding by $612,000; Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Increased Its Position in Marriott International Cl A (MAR) as Market Valuation Rose

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Marriott International Cl A (MAR) by 16.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc bought 21,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 156,767 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.61 million, up from 134,918 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Marriott International Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $125.1. About 1.74M shares traded or 7.14% up from the average. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 04/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL INC MAR.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.41/SHR; 05/04/2018 – Marriott Rewards And Starwood Preferred Guest Give Members More Points Earning Opportunities With New Promotions; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $5,006 MLN VS $4,912 MLN; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT CEO ARNE SORENSON SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 09/05/2018 – Marriott Aims to Beat Home-Sharing Upstarts at Their Own Game; 03/05/2018 – UNITE HERE Launches Website to Track Marriott’s Activities in China; 16/04/2018 – Black Sea bank, Bulgaria’s Postbank to fund Sofia’s first Marriott; 04/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTL DECLARES AN BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 08/05/2018 – ICE District Tops Off JW Marriott Edmonton ICE District-The Legends Private Residences; 08/05/2018 – Marriott 1Q Net $398M

Fairpointe Capital Llc increased its stake in Unifirst Corp (UNF) by 81.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc bought 4,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% . The institutional investor held 8,892 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37 million, up from 4,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Unifirst Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $195.11. About 131,723 shares traded or 9.15% up from the average. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has risen 6.68% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 28/03/2018 – UniFirst Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Rev $419.3M; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST TO BOOST QTR DIV TO 11.25C/SHR FROM 3.75C, EST. 3.75C; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY EPS $7.45 TO $7.65, EST. $5.52; 29/05/2018 – The New UniFirst No. 24 Car Driven by NASCAR Phenom William Byron Makes its Debut at Pocono Raceway on June 3; 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Named a Winning Company for Second Consecutive Year by 2020 Women on Boards; 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Raising Qtrly Div to $0.1125 Per Shr for Common Stk and to $0.09 Per Shr for Class B Common Stk; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst Sees FY18 Rev $1.66B-$1.67B; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.56, REV VIEW $1.65 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Fairpointe Capital Llc, which manages about $7.00 billion and $3.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cree Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 606,805 shares to 986,577 shares, valued at $56.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agco Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) by 344,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 829,731 shares, and cut its stake in Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold UNF shares while 45 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 14.40 million shares or 5.48% less from 15.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oberweis Asset has 1,600 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Westwood Holdg has invested 0.46% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Prudential Incorporated stated it has 27,143 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.01% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag has 0.01% invested in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). New South Cap Mngmt reported 157,350 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 16,419 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Raymond James And holds 41,245 shares. Barclays Public Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Massachusetts-based Btim has invested 0.41% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 5,800 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 29,221 shares. Eagle Asset invested in 0.04% or 51,781 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 37,441 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

More notable recent UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Earnings Winners: SNX and UNF Stocks – Schaeffers Research” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “UniFirst Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “UniFirst Names 2019 Aldo Croatti and Ronald D. Croatti Scholarship Recipients – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UniFirst Is Still Too Expensive To Clean My Laundry – Seeking Alpha” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Has UniFirst Stock Gotten Ahead of Itself? – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.83B and $2.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 8,784 shares to 7,956 shares, valued at $493,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Nasdaq Biotech Index (IBB) by 30,664 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,257 shares, and cut its stake in Metlife (NYSE:MET).

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “7 Stocks To Watch For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Research Reports: Chevron, AbbVie, Phillips 66 & More – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Marriott Falls After Q2 Sales Miss Estimates – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Best PIMCO Mutual Funds to Invest in Today – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Roku (ROKU) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 131,276 are owned by Retirement Of Alabama. Alta Mgmt Limited Co invested in 3,301 shares. Ferguson Wellman Management holds 0.67% or 156,767 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Management New York has 553 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Carderock Incorporated accumulated 0.58% or 11,342 shares. Ent Fin invested in 176 shares. Smith Chas P Assocs Pa Cpas reported 0.14% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) reported 3,035 shares. Northstar Asset Lc holds 0.62% or 12,170 shares. 37,333 were reported by Cibc World. Rmb Capital Management Lc reported 2,470 shares. Maryland Cap stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Williams Jones & Associate Limited Liability Company stated it has 2,660 shares. Vision Capital invested 1.26% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Oregon-based Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.13% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).