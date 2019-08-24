As Unifirst Corp. Mass (UNF) Stock Value Rose, Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Raised Its Position; Duke Energy New (DUK) Shareholder Energy Income Partners Has Cut Its Stake

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Unifirst Corp. Mass (UNF) by 109.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 331,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% . The institutional investor held 633,352 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.22 million, up from 302,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Unifirst Corp. Mass for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $5.08 during the last trading session, reaching $195.11. About 131,723 shares traded or 9.55% up from the average. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has risen 6.68% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP – TAX REFORM & $146.0 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE ANTICIPATED TO RESULT IN ESTIMATED $0.15 INCREASE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Repurchased Combined $146.0 M in a Private Transaction With the Croatti Family at a Per Shr Price of $124.00; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $7.45 TO $7.65; 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends; 28/03/2018 – UniFirst Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 UNIFIRST 2Q EPS $2.85; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY EPS $7.45 TO $7.65, EST. $5.52; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.56, REV VIEW $1.65 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY REV. $1.66B TO $1.67B, EST. $1.65B; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Net $58.4M

Energy Income Partners Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 80.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Energy Income Partners Llc sold 435,423 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The hedge fund held 103,731 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.34M, down from 539,154 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Energy Income Partners Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $90.74. About 2.78M shares traded or 0.26% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 10/05/2018 – DUKE HAS $2B EQUITY ISSUE TARGET IN 2018; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Karl Newlin Will Become Senior Vice Pres of Corporate Development; 11/03/2018 – Duke Energy Access Event Set By MUFG Securities for Mar. 12-13; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S CATAWBA 2 NUCLEAR RAISED TO 80% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 05/03/2018 DUKE ENERGY CORP DUK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 million solar rebate program approved for North Carolina residential, business and nonprofit customers; 08/05/2018 – Duke Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.14 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas seeks approval to reduce customer billing rates in North Carolina; 18/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 16/04/2018 – DUK $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NC CUSTOMERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold UNF shares while 45 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 14.40 million shares or 5.48% less from 15.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reinhart Partners Inc accumulated 14,096 shares. Bluecrest Mngmt holds 0.03% or 4,327 shares in its portfolio. Tpg Grp (Sbs) Advsrs Inc reported 633,352 shares. Dsam Prtn (London) holds 0.05% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) or 2,266 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Llc holds 277,530 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has invested 0% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Financial Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) for 203,010 shares. Ameriprise Financial stated it has 0.02% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Company Of Vermont holds 1,040 shares. Moreover, Fairpointe Ltd Co has 0.05% invested in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) for 8,892 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) for 370 shares. Invesco Limited invested in 0.01% or 138,465 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 5,298 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 134,245 shares. State Street Corp reported 450,383 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (NYSE:PHG) by 127,217 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $43.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Prods & Chems Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 156,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 588,526 shares, and cut its stake in Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

More notable recent UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is UniFirst Corp (UNF) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “New Equities that Broke Through 52-Week Highs Monday Morning – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “UniFirst Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about UniFirst Corp. – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Might Be Interested In EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tennessee-based Patten Group Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Webster Bancorporation N A holds 329 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc invested in 0.26% or 539,790 shares. Stralem holds 3.19% or 77,395 shares in its portfolio. Albion Fincl Gp Ut, Utah-based fund reported 8,662 shares. Bbva Compass Retail Bank owns 5,926 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Glenmede Com Na has 92,700 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha State Bank Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.33% or 12,245 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 833 shares. Vantage Invest Prns Ltd Company reported 0.89% stake. 12,319 were accumulated by Reliance Trust Of Delaware. Cincinnati Ins holds 523,600 shares. Cibc Markets Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 96,272 shares. St Germain D J holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 4,360 shares.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Higher base rates, rider revenues push Duke Energy to Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Duke Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:DUK) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Workhorse Group Prospects Brighten As Production Of Electric Step Vans For UPS Nears – Benzinga” with publication date: August 13, 2019.