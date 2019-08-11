As Unifirst Corp. Mass (UNF) Stock Rose, Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Boosted by $50.65 Million Its Holding; As Chegg (CHGG) Stock Rose, Ranger Investment Management LP Lifted Holding

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc increased its stake in Unifirst Corp. Mass (UNF) by 109.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc bought 331,065 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% . The institutional investor held 633,352 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.22M, up from 302,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Unifirst Corp. Mass for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $196.54. About 68,312 shares traded. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has risen 6.68% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 19/04/2018 – DJ UniFirst Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNF); 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST TO BOOST QTR DIV TO 11.25C/SHR FROM 3.75C, EST. 3.75C; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP – TAX REFORM & $146.0 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE ANTICIPATED TO RESULT IN ESTIMATED $0.15 INCREASE TO 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Repurchased Combined $146.0 M in a Private Transaction With the Croatti Family at a Per Shr Price of $124.00; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Rev $419.3M; 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Named a Winning Company for Second Consecutive Year by 2020 Women on Boards; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.56, REV VIEW $1.65 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst Sees FY18 Rev $1.66B-$1.67B; 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Raising Qtrly Div to $0.1125 Per Shr for Common Stk and to $0.09 Per Shr for Class B Common Stk

Ranger Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Chegg Inc. (CHGG) by 13.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp bought 51,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 436,411 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.64M, up from 385,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Chegg Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $43.68. About 1.19M shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 28/03/2018 – CHEGG INC – EXPECTS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING OF NOTES TO PAY COST OF CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS TO MANAGE POTENTIAL DILUTION; 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Rev $76.9M; 16/05/2018 – Chegg Deepens Investment In Writing And AI With Acquisition Of WriteLab; 29/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OFFERING WAS INCREASED FROM PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED OFFERING SIZE OF $250.0 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chegg Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHGG); 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N – SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN THE RANGE OF $30 MILLION TO $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q REV. $76.9M, EST. $74.2M; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2018 Rev $300M-$305M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Mngmt Com Lc has 0.49% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Hood River Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 946,986 shares or 1.82% of all its holdings. Columbus Circle Investors has 853,278 shares. Empyrean Cap Prtn Limited Partnership stated it has 64,000 shares. Botty Invsts Limited Liability Co owns 289 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Nicholas Invest Prtn LP owns 293,331 shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 679,137 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Driehaus Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 106,436 shares. Moreover, S Squared Techs Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.95% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 66,265 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Co holds 0% or 175 shares in its portfolio. First Advisors LP holds 0.01% or 163,622 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De reported 12,242 shares. 17,848 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. Ameritas Invest Prtn holds 0.02% or 8,873 shares.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) by 116,548 shares to 965,718 shares, valued at $62.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cogent Communications Holdings (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 361,435 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 238,125 shares, and cut its stake in Tactile Systems Technology In.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold UNF shares while 45 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 14.40 million shares or 5.48% less from 15.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 0.06% invested in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) for 70,709 shares. Citigroup owns 0% invested in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) for 12,237 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) for 35,746 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 277,530 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 89,405 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated accumulated 16,722 shares. Bluemountain Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Blair William Il reported 67,914 shares stake. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Dimensional Fund Lp invested in 0.05% or 744,247 shares. London Company Of Virginia accumulated 147,648 shares. Moreover, Ftb Advsrs has 0% invested in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). New South Management accumulated 157,350 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 5,977 shares. Moreover, Vanguard Gru has 0.01% invested in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF).

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Switch Inc. by 206,900 shares to 2.21 million shares, valued at $22.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xinyuan Real Estate Co Ltd (NYSE:XIN) by 1.95M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.27M shares, and cut its stake in Pdvwireless Inc..