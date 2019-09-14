As Unifirst Corp. Mass (UNF) Share Value Rose, Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Has Decreased Position by $58.26 Million; Ecolab (ECL) Shareholder Lafleur & Godfrey Has Trimmed Position by $492,500 as Stock Price Rose

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Unifirst Corp. Mass (UNF) by 48.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 309,906 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.13% . The institutional investor held 323,446 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.99 million, down from 633,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Unifirst Corp. Mass for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $5.07 during the last trading session, reaching $196.67. About 94,365 shares traded. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has risen 6.68% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 28/03/2018 – UniFirst Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – UniFirst Lifts Outlook — Market Mover; 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Named a Winning Company for Second Consecutive Year by 2020 Women on Boards; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Net $58.4M; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST 2Q ADJ EPS $1.38, EST. $1.14; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst: Repurchased Combined $146.0 M in a Private Transaction With the Croatti Family at a Per Shr Price of $124.00; 19/04/2018 – DJ UniFirst Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNF); 28/03/2018 UNIFIRST 2Q EPS $2.85; 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST TO BOOST QTR DIV TO 11.25C/SHR FROM 3.75C, EST. 3.75C

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 2.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 94,834 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.72M, down from 97,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $198.89. About 897,279 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc, which manages about $6.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 343,696 shares to 1.54 million shares, valued at $125.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ETE) by 485,849 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.71M shares, and has risen its stake in Worldpay Inc..

Analysts await UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.96 earnings per share, down 4.85% or $0.10 from last year’s $2.06 per share. UNF’s profit will be $37.24 million for 25.09 P/E if the $1.96 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by UniFirst Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.33% negative EPS growth.

