As Unifi (UFI) Shares Declined, Impala Asset Management Raised Stake; Tata Motors LTD (TTM) Holder Quantitative Investment Management Upped Its Position

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Tata Motors Ltd (TTM) by 120.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 34,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 63,587 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $798,000, up from 28,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Tata Motors Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.26. About 761,539 shares traded. Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) has declined 46.89% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTM News: 16/05/2018 – TATA: BHUSHAN TO PAY INR352B TO SETTLE DEBT UPON RESOLUTION; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Tata Motors Ltd; 18/05/2018 – TATA CHEMICALS LTD TTCH.NS – RE-APPOINTED R. MUKUNDAN AS MD AND CEO; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s Tata Motors restructuring its finance arm with focus on used vehicles – Business Standard; 11/05/2018 – TATA GLOBAL BEVERAGES LTD TAGL.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 2.50 RUPEES PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – TATA MOTORS TO SELL DEFENSE BUSINESS TO TATA ADVANCED SYSTEMS; 16/05/2018 – INDIA’S TATA STEEL LTD TISC.NS – MARCH QTR CONSOL NET PROFIT 146.88 BLN RUPEES VS LOSS OF 11.68 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 23/05/2018 – TATA MOTORS LTD TAMO.NS EXEC SAYS CO SEES SIGNIFICANT CHALLENGES IN THE U.K. DUE TO BREXIT, HIGHER TAX ON DIESEL CARS; 11/04/2018 – TATA SONS TO FORM TATA AEROSPACE & DEFENCE; 02/05/2018 – TATA POWER 4Q FINANCE COST 8.98B RUPEES

Impala Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Unifi Inc (UFI) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc bought 69,638 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.58M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.57 million, up from 1.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unifi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.28M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $18.47. About 39,498 shares traded. Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) has declined 35.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.10% the S&P500. Some Historical UFI News: 16/04/2018 – UNIFI INC – SHORT TERM PROFITABILITY WILL REMAIN NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY “DIFFICULT MARKET DYNAMICS”; 12/04/2018 – UNIFI ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE THE DYED YARN BUSINESS AND ASSETS OF NATIONAL SPINNING CO., INC; 25/04/2018 – UNIFI INC UFI.N – COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPECT SALES VOLUME GROWTH DRIVING REVENUE GROWTH IN LOW-TO-MID SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE RANGE FOR YEAR; 14/05/2018 – ValueAct Holds 5% Stake in Unifi Inc; 25/04/2018 – Unifi Net Debt $85.8M at March 25, 2018; 16/04/2018 – UNIFI 3Q PRELIM LOSS/SHR 2C TO EPS 2C; 25/04/2018 – Unifi Expects Fiscal 2018 Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA to Be Well Below Fiscal 2017 Results; 25/04/2018 – Unifi 3Q Revenues From Premium Value-Added Products Grew 17%; 30/05/2018 – Unifi Software Announces New AI Capabilities to Its Data Platform to Make Cataloging and Discovering Data Even Faster and More; 13/05/2018 – VALUEACT FUND TAKES 5% STAKE IN PLASTIC-T0-TEXTILE MAKER UNIFI

More notable recent Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Unifi Reschedules Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Earnings Conference Call – PRNewswire” on January 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Unifi Announces Recipients of 2nd Annual REPREVE® Champions of Sustainability Awards – PRNewswire” published on January 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Valueact’s 13F shows new stake in PG&E Corp. (PCG), Increase in Seagate (STX), Darling (DAR) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “60 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Helen M. Sahi Appointed Vice President, Global Corporate Sustainability, of Unifi, Inc. – PR Newswire” with publication date: September 25, 2018.

Impala Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.53B and $1.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Harley Davidson Inc (Call) (NYSE:HOG) by 340,123 shares to 2,400 shares, valued at $86,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 249,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.50M shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold UFI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 14.76 million shares or 1.95% less from 15.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Capital Lc has 0.01% invested in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) for 87,025 shares. 1 were accumulated by Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability Corporation. Moody Financial Bank Trust Division has invested 0% in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Parametric Port accumulated 0% or 32,168 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) for 14 shares. Magnetar Limited Liability Company accumulated 25,858 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 24,097 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership accumulated 0% or 49,290 shares. Shell Asset reported 0.02% in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI). Clearbridge Limited Co, New York-based fund reported 3,500 shares. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 96,547 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Impala Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 1.58 million shares. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) for 54,930 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 0% or 63,377 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $2.60 million activity. $558,194 worth of stock was bought by Bishop Robert J on Thursday, February 14. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider CHARRON PAUL R bought $104,850. Gerstein Richard bought $104,250 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

More important recent Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Jaguar Land Rover accelerates EV plans in U.K. – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Is TTM Technologies, Inc. (TTMI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Better Buy: AT&T vs. Sprint – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) was released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “24 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 16,300 shares to 11,600 shares, valued at $880,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thor Industries Inc (NYSE:THO) by 40,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,700 shares, and cut its stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc.