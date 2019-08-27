As Under Armour (UA) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Upped Its Position; Prologis (PLD) Holding Raised by Apg Asset Management Us Inc

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Under Armour (UA) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 20,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% . The institutional investor held 227,632 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81M, up from 206,828 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Under Armour for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $16.31. About 1.91M shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Us Inc bought 3.50 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 24.91 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79 billion, up from 21.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Us Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $82.63. About 1.59 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 29/04/2018 – Prologis Will Acquire DCT for $8.4B in a Stk-for-Stk Transaction, Including the Assumption of Debt; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES FY2018 SHR $2.50 TO $2.60; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q Net 5.01c; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Rev $693.7M; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Dct Industrial Trust Ratings On Review For Upgrade Following Prologis’ Announcement To Acquire Dct; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Puts DCT Industrial Rtgs On Watch Pos On Prologis Acqstn; 17/04/2018 – Prologis 1Q Net $367.4M; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO HAMID MOGHADAM SPEAKS ON DCT ACQUISITION CALL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Prologis Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLD)

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “If the Trade War Explodes, These 5 Stocks May Be the Safest Play Now – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 05, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Real Estate Stocks Ready to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “REITs And Recessions – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLD) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Apg Asset Management Us Inc, which manages about $71.11B and $13.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sl Green Rlty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 163,500 shares to 369,500 shares, valued at $33.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vereit Inc by 2.25M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.63 million shares, and cut its stake in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Co reported 3,220 shares stake. American Century Companies holds 0.1% or 1.42 million shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.23% or 634,907 shares. Calamos Advisors Ltd owns 89,158 shares. 8,300 were accumulated by Ellington Management Grp Llc. The Georgia-based Vident Inv Advisory Limited Liability Co has invested 0.21% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Moody State Bank Trust Division invested in 138,669 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Davis Selected Advisers stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Cap Impact Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 42,812 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. First Allied Advisory Inc reported 4,276 shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 817,000 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 3.99 million shares stake. United Asset Strategies Incorporated holds 71,193 shares or 1.2% of its portfolio. Atria Lc invested in 0.02% or 4,953 shares.

More notable recent Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: UAA, PEP, NVTA – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Under Armour Falls After Q2 Earnings Miss – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Under Armour: Positioned For A Comeback – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “UA, MDR, IT and AMKR among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why I Was Wrong About Under Armour’s Rebound – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.