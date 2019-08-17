As Under Armour (UA) Share Value Rose, Holder Wms Partners Lowered Its Position; As Voya Financial (VOYA) Market Valuation Rose, Snow Capital Management LP Has Lowered by $13.46 Million Its Position

Wms Partners Llc decreased its stake in Under Armour Inc (UA) by 65.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wms Partners Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% . The hedge fund held 10,508 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $222,000, down from 30,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wms Partners Llc who had been investing in Under Armour Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $16.79. About 1.41M shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) by 26.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 274,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.14% . The institutional investor held 755,110 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.73M, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Voya Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $49.22. About 2.01M shares traded or 53.17% up from the average. Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) has risen 10.03% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical VOYA News: 06/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Voya CLO 2018-1, Ltd./LLC; 30/04/2018 – Voya Global Equity Adds PNC, Exits Wells Fargo, Cuts Oracle; 30/04/2018 – Voya Real Estate Adds Healthcare Realty, Buys More SL Green; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Voya Euro Clo I Designated Activity Company; 28/03/2018 – Voya Financial Launches Next Generation Critical Illness Insurance; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to seven classes of notes issued by Voya Euro CLO l Designated Activity Company; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ratings To European CLO Deal Voya Euro CLO I; 11/05/2018 – VOYA FINANCIAL INC – PEN-CAL WILL BECOME PART OF VOYA’S RETIREMENT BUSINESS OPERATING UNIT; 15/03/2018 – Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Declares Quarterly Distribution

Since February 28, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $147,409 activity. GILLIS RUTH ANN M had bought 926 shares worth $46,852.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold VOYA shares while 114 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 145.15 million shares or 1.71% less from 147.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Georgia-based Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Signalpoint Asset Management Ltd Liability stated it has 12,366 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Lpl Finance Ltd Llc reported 12,020 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Co owns 1,294 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). 378,688 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Invest Board. Cna Fin reported 32,300 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA). Ls Investment Advsr invested in 2,202 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated invested in 5 shares or 0% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust owns 645,737 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 0% invested in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) for 32,100 shares. Westpac Corporation holds 0% in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) or 77,870 shares. Highbridge Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% stake. New Vernon Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 39,321 shares or 4.71% of the stock.

