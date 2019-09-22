As Under Armour (UA) Share Price Rose, First Trust Advisors LP Boosted Stake; Element Capital Management Holding in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Increased by $2.05 Million

First Trust Advisors Lp increased its stake in Under Armour Inc (UA) by 272.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp bought 342,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% . The institutional investor held 468,922 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.89 million, up from 126,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Under Armour Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $17.98. About 2.30 million shares traded or 6.83% up from the average. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 75.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 18,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 43,669 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.79M, up from 24,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $305.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 8.16 million shares traded or 9.23% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/04/2018 – Vicks® ZzzQuil™ Expands Offering with New Vicks ZzzQuil PURE Zzzs™ Melatonin Gummies; 23/05/2018 – Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of; 07/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Pg Electroplast Ltd. – Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended March 2018; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BEAUTY SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED FIVE PERCENT; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT TO BUY PART OF P.G. SERVICE CO. FOR 195M BAHT; 03/04/2018 – RPT-PFIZER IN TALKS WITH P&G ON CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 03/04/2018 – NEW: Pfizer in talks with P&G on the sale of its consumer business, but the companies are far apart on price, sources tell @DavidFaber; 18/05/2018 – Grumpy literary judges fail to uphold the spirit of PG Wodehouse; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend By 4% To 71.72 Cents — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – P&G – RAISING FISCAL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE FOR CORE EPS GROWTH TO A RANGE OF SIX TO EIGHT PERCENT VERSUS FISCAL 2017 CORE EPS

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44 billion and $53.04B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hostess Brands Inc by 125,502 shares to 68,980 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New by 39,557 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,677 shares, and cut its stake in Udr Inc (NYSE:UDR).

More notable recent Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Women of Will Hall of Fame Awards Recognizes Student-Athletes and Coaches – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Won’t Under Armour Challenge Lululemon in the Athleisure Market? – The Motley Fool” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Under Armour Inc (UA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “University of Maryland considers bids Cole Field House upgrades – Washington – Washington Business Journal” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Dick’s Growth Strategy Relies on Diet of In-House Brands and Digital Pie – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52 billion and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 272,253 shares to 56,380 shares, valued at $3.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 162,204 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,841 shares, and cut its stake in M & T Bk Corp (NYSE:MTB).

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “P&G (PG) Up 2.9% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “8 Dividend Stocks to Buy for a Recession – Investorplace.com” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Procter & Gamble Be in 10 Years? – Motley Fool” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Ladies, Meet The P&G Executive Who Wants to Fund Your Start-Up – Forbes” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 43 investors sold PG shares while 749 reduced holdings. only 131 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.57 billion shares or 4.57% more from 1.50 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 2,900 were reported by Guinness Atkinson Asset Management. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 1,242 shares. Central Asset Invests & Mngmt (Hk) has 3.21% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 9,060 shares. Iat Reinsurance has invested 0.68% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Osborne Partners Cap Mngmt Lc holds 58,562 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Chemung Canal Tru holds 132,648 shares or 3.38% of its portfolio. M Kraus And Company has 3.31% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Strategic Ltd Company owns 24,857 shares. Family Firm holds 2,640 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Jaffetilchin Inv Prns Lc has invested 0.33% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Ima Wealth Incorporated, Kansas-based fund reported 222 shares. Portland Glob Advsr Limited Co owns 14,323 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Renaissance Inv Gp Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Stratford Consulting Limited Liability has 13,512 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White invested in 83,025 shares or 2.82% of the stock.